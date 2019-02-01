Catherine M. “Sis” Pritchett, 92, of Mascoutah, IL, born May 22, 1926 in Affton, MO died Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 at MarKa Nursing Home, Mascoutah, IL.

She was a homemaker and a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James A. and Catherine A., nee Blessing, Wylie, her husband, Donald V. Pritchett whom she married in Fairmont City, IL on Oct. 22, 1949 and who died June 19, 2005, two sisters and five brothers.

Surviving are her children, Mary Kay Pritchett of Mascoutah, IL, Jo Ann (Ray) Reiniger of Caseyville, IL, Michael (Kathleen) Pritchett of O’Fallon, IL, Tim Pritchett of Mascoutah, IL; grandchildren, Alison (Ryan) Gill, Leslie Gulley, Josh (Becky) Reiniger, Ben (Meredith) Reiniger, Amanda Reiniger; great grandchildren, Natalie and Connor Gill, Brody Gulley, Nikki Reiniger; a brother, Leroy (Judy) Wylie of Swansea, IL; sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of all other gifts memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Capital Campaign. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: Visitation will be from 2 to 6 PM Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at the Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. A prayer service will be held at 2 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL