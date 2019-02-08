Bean Leads Mascoutah Bowlers to Fourth-Place at Regionals

Team nabs final qualifying spot for the Carterville Sectional

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah High School Girls’ Bowling team finished fourth at the 13-team Columbia Regional, last Saturday, which qualified it for the Carterville Sectional, this Saturday, February 9.

O’Fallon won the team title with 6321 total pins for six games. Belleville East, Belleville West, Mascoutah, and Columbia ended up second through fifth with 5986-5866-5778-5290. Each game totalled the scores of the five designated bowlers.

Corynne Bean led Mascoutah with a fourth-place 1274 pin tally for six games, qualifying her for a medal. Emma Herman tied for sixth with 1254 pins.

O’Fallon bowlers, Grace Braswell and Mary Orf went one-two with scores of 1404 and 1367.

The rest of the Mascoutah squad: Breanne West tallied 1135 pins for six games; Katie Richter –887 for five games; Emily Stevens — 489 for three games; Hannah Krener — 397 for two games; Olivia Wilhelm and Juliet Johnson rolled a game of 198 and 144.