Former Wesclin Coach Inducted Into ITFCCCA Hall of Fame

By Daniel L. Chamness

On Saturday, January 12, in Lombard, 280 miles from Wesclin High School, Keith Hall was inducted into the Illinois Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association (ITFCCCA) Hall of Fame. The veteran coach, who retired in 2000 after 32 years of coaching track and cross country, was honored closer to home this past April, when the inaugural Keith Hall Invitational was staged at Wesclin.

In his speech at the ITFCCCA induction ceremony, Hall said he was humbled to be inducted and thanked the three coaches who pushed for his inclusion. Former Lebanon coach Ira Price, former Freeburg coach Wayne Wiseman, and former Sparta coach Mark North, are all current members of the hall of fame as well.

“Those three were my mentors and really helped me during my career,” said Hall. “They probably looked at me as the guy who was stealing their ideas. There are many people that helped me during my career, but those three in particular. I am humbled to be included here today with men and women who have given their lives to enhancing this sport and young people’s lives.”

Among the others who influenced and supported Hall’s career were two longtime assistant coaches, Steve Lane and Brian Arentsen. Arentsen later became Wesclin’s head coach for several years after Hall’s retirement. “I was tremendously blessed,” Hall said. “Steve and Brian could have easily done my job, but they stayed and were the best assistants any coach could ask for.”

Hall, who in addition to his track and cross country duties coached junior varsity basketball at Wesclin for many years, offered special acknowledgement to his wife Joyce. “I think Joyce attended 1,800 cross country or track and field meets and 475 basketball games,” said Hall. “She has been my life partner and best friend for more than 57 years. She has been more supportive than I would have ever dreamed.”

Hall wrapped up his speech by quoting Dabo Sweeney, coach of the reigning national college football champion Clemson Tigers. “God is good. May the wind always be at your back.”

Steve Currins, the President of the ITFCCCA and former Palatine coach, outlined Hall’s accomplishments, both those that are well known and those behind the scenes. Currins said Hall was a force in Southwestern Illinois, as he hosted 13 sectional meets and seven regional championships. He also organized the Wesclin Invitational, sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, for 28 consecutive years. Five of his cross country teams finished in the top 10 in the state of Illinois.

Wesclin would find itself represented at the state level in both track and cross country often during Hall’s decades-long tenure. Ronnie Peterson was the first individual runner to advance to state in cross country during the 1970s, and the Wesclin 3200-meter relay team–Jim Neighbors, Jon Wilburn, Kirk Elmore, and Rich Timmermann–placed fourth in state during Hall’s first year at the helm of the track team.

The late 1970s and the 1980s were the golden age for Wesclin cross country. With a number of outstanding runners, Wesclin became a team that was always a threat to advance to the state finals. During one stretch in the early 1980s, the Warriors placed fifth, second, and first in the state in consecutive years. The 1982 state championship was the first for Wesclin in any sport. While there were a number of outstanding runners on those teams, they were paced by two sets of brothers. Brian, Dale, and Michael Kunz all achieve all-state status during the stretch, as did Joe Crouch and his younger twin brothers, Jerry and Gary. Local State Farm insurance agent Dave Brandmeyer was also a member of the state championship team.

Three more Wesclin teams would reach the state finals before the decade was out. A junior-laden team, led by senior Dan Chamness, placed 12th in 1985. Chamness later ran for four years at Elmhurst College in suburban Chicago.

The juniors from that team–Jeff Sappington, Cliff Huelsmann, Albert Ouellette and Joey Pocreva–would join forces with underclassmen such as Mike Hall, now a coach at Columbia, to advance to the state finals in 1986 and take eighth. Mike Hall and the Warriors would advance again to Peoria in 1988.

The success in track and field was equally noteworthy. From 1986 to 1992, the Warriors collected 15 medals. Brent Rankin collected three of those medals, two in the 800-meter, as did Jim Stone, a sprinter. Mike Hall, a sprinter and hurdler, also collected three medals.

In the 1990’s, Hall coached one of the finest distance runners to ever run in the state of Illinois as Susan Gibson won the individual state championship in 1992, 1993, and 1995. She was third in 1994. After high school, she earned a scholarship to run NCAA Division I cross country at the University of Kentucky.

In retirement, Hall continues to serve the sport he loves, as a pole vault coach at Greenville, where he and Joyce now live. Their daughters, Shannon Hall-Wesselmann and Dr. Tracy Hall Jenner, also live in Greenville, where Shannon is a practicing optician and Tracy is a family physician. Their son, Dr. Norman Hall, is the President of Simpson University in California. All are Wesclin graduates.

Reprinted with the permission of Daniel L. Chamness and The Trenton Sun.