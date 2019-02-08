Freeburg’s Early Flurry Secures Win Over Mascoutah

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH — Just 10 minutes in, the MHS Varsity Girls’ Basketball team had already trailed Freeburg, 26-6. And from there on, never got the deficit back to single digits.

Even finishing the second period with a 7-0 spurt, they still trailed by 13 points at halftime.

The Midgets put the game out of reach with a 17-5, third-period rally, which allowed them to cruise to a 52-35 victory, at Mascoutah, last Thursday night.

Win the non-conference victory, Freeburg improves to 20-6; Mascoutah falls to 4-20.

“We did a good a good job coming back in the second half,” Mascoutah Coach Robert Seaberry said. “Tia got hot; Alanna started hitting her threes; and Timia was moving and hitting her shots. It was a little too late, but it was good to see them battle back.

“I saw some improvement, defensively. Casey and Haley did a good job out there. That’s something to build on for next year.”

Lilly Oliver led the Midgets with 13 points, and Maddie Schwemmer added 10 — including three baskets in the 17-5, third-quarter surge.

Timia Williams topped Mascoutah with 11 points, and Alanna Brooks and Tia Keene added 10 and eight.

Mascoutah’s best moment came in the fourth quarter, though the game already decided. The Lady Indians outscored the Midgets, 17-9, as Williams, Brooks, and Keene tallied seven, six, and four points.

The Midgets took an 11-2 lead in the opening 4:39, getting scoring from all five starters, and they stretched their advantage to 16-4 by the end of the period. Bonnie Thompson and Keene accounted for Mascoutah’s two baskets.

Freeburg outscored Mascoutah 10-9 in the second quarter, scoring all 10 points in the first 2:11. Brooks, Keene, and Williams had buckets in the final 5:26.

The Lady Indians finish the regular season at Bethalto, Monday, February 4, and at home, Thursday, February 7, versus Highland.