MMS Wrestlers Carve Out Hard-Fought Win Over Collinsville

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH — After a series of forfeit wins, the Mascoutah Middle School Wrestling team recorded six victories to visiting Collinsville’s five in a 62-33 triumph, last Thursday.

Adam Renaud (112 pounds) got it started with a 39-second pin against Jayden Night.

Santino Robinson (119) did not give opponent, Cody Lutz, any hope as Robinson recorded an 8-0, first period lead en route to a 16-0, second-period technical fall.

At 145, Jacob Rumler overpowered Thomas Kohler, registering a 51-second fall.

Zane Timon (155) nabbed a 2-0, first-period lead over Zach Blaha and stretched it out to a 5-0 decision with an escape and takedown in the third period.

Daniel Fix (215) made short work of Angel Fuentes, pinning Fuentes in 36 seconds.

And Carter Stahl (275) rebounded from a 4-2, first-period deficit to nab a 1:27 pin.

Often, close, losses by decision teach one much more than winning quickly via the fall. Sebastian Ruizsoriano (135) went all-out against Isiah Bailey and finally succumbed 15-12 in the back-and-forth match.

The fans saw four very interesting, action-packed exhibition matches: Gabby Hottenrott (126) manhandled her game opponent, 8-0; Ryan Prince (112) won a 12-0 decision against Jayden Night.

Robinson, paired against solid grappler, Jacob Gregory, pounded out a 9-0 decision; Daniel Fix squared up against Seth Sorrenson and lost 5-3 on takedowns.