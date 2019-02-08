MPD Accepting Applications for Police Chaplain

By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

Mascoutah Police Chief Scott Waldrup has announced the development of a Police Chaplain program for the department. MPD began accepting applications on February 7 with a deadline of March 1. The online application is available at the City of Mascoutah’s website www.mascoutah.org.

A Police Chaplain serves as a support system for law enforcement in times of crisis. Some chaplains also assist officers with some of their duties such as death notifications to families and crime victim support. This is an unpaid position with the individual being on-call. The individual will also be available to members of the Mascoutah EMS Department.

“The Police Chaplain will be provided specialized mentoring and training to be scheduled by the Mascoutah Police Administration,” stated Waldrup. Training will be provided through SILEC (Southern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission) that serves law enforcement agencies in Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, and Washington counties.

“A Police Chaplain is not only there for our officers, but might be required to be at the scene of a crisis situation for a family,” explained Waldrup. “This isn’t just a job, a position in the department. Our officers need to have faith in him or her, to be able to go to them without worry of personal judgement.”

Pastor Hal Santos of Grace Church in Fairview Heights has been assisting Waldrup in setting up the program. Santos is the Police Chaplain for the Fairview Heights Police Department.

“There have been several times in the past year where I wished we had a Chaplain for our officers,” said Waldrup. “I’m excited about this program and feel our officers are too.”

For more information, contact Chief Scott Waldrup at swaldrup@mascoutah.com.