MPD Officers Receive Letters of Commendation

MASCOUTAH – During the regular Mascoutah City Council meeting held on Monday, Feb. 4, two Mascoutah Police Officers were recognized for their efforts in saving a local man’s life.

Mascoutah Police Chief Scott Waldrup told councilmen that on January 22, Officer Cameron Rettig and Sgt. Kyle Donovan responded to a report of a resident threatening suicide.

When they arrived, Rettig went around the house, while Donovan went to the front of the residence. At that time, Donovan was confronted by a male carrying a handgun.

Despite the seriousness of the situation to both the subject and the officers, Donovan was able to stay calm and diffuse the emotional situation. Rettig was positioned at the side of the house as back-up.

They were able to convince the man to place his gun on the porch, and he was taken into custody without further incident. Rettig and Donovan checked the house for other occupants, but it was empty. The Mascoutah EMS transported the male to a local hospital for psychological evaluation.

In their Letter of Commendation, Waldrup stated that “Your swift actions led to saving the life of an emotionally distressed individual who was clearly in crisis, therefore allowing him the opportunity to seek treatment in hopes of overcoming the hurdles in his life.”

Mayor Jerry Daugherty commended the officers for their actions. “It’s officers like you that make us proud of this community.”

Other items on the agenda included:

• Councilmen approved changes to the Mascoutah Parks Tree List. The list provides a directive for which types of trees can be planted in City parks.

• Council members approved making the area between the Mascoutah City Hall and Mascoutah Steak House a one-way street. It will now be southbound from W. Church St. to W. Main St. at all times.

• The council approved a contract with RJN Group Inc. of St. Louis for engineering services in the amount of $34,984 to clean and televise approximately 12,00 feet of sewer mains, complete analysis of the data collected, and provide recommendations for repair.

According to the report from City Manager Brad Myers, flow meter data at the sewer plant indicates excessively higher flows immediately following periods of moderate to heavy rains. Repairing or sealing defects in City sewers and manholes will prevent high ground water from entering the sewer system, lessen the burden on the sewer plant, and lower treatment costs.

Myers reported that this project will analyze an area of the City where manholes are routinely pumped during heavy rain events to protect residents from basement backups. The area to be analyzed is located between N. Lebanon Street and N. August Street north of E. Main Street to E. Harnett Street.

The City owns and maintains approximately 47 miles of sanitary sewers.

• Councilmen approved a resolution authorizing the acceptance of a new road immediately north of Brightly Living Senior Living. The owner of this road is donating it to the City for public use. The name of the property owners was not released.