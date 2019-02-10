Mascoutah Little Indians Announces TopSoccer Will Come to Mascoutah in 2019

TOPSoccer (The Outreach Program for Soccer), a community-based training and team placement program for young athletes with disabilities, will be organized with the Mascoutah Little Indians Soccer program over the next month.

The program will be designed to bring the opportunity of learning and playing soccer to any boy or girl who has a mental or physical disability. The goal is to enable thousands of young athletes with disabilities from the surrounding communities to become valued and successful members of the US Youth Soccer family and Mascoutah Little Indians Soccer. The program is geared towards player development rather than to competition.

A meeting and orientation meeting will held on Tuesday, February 26, at 6:30 at the Mascoutah Little Indians Headquarters located at 124 West Main Street in Mascoutah. Registration will start February 13 with the program starting in March 21. Practice sessions will be held on Thursdays on the Mascoutah Little Indians field. Registration can be completed at https://mascoutah.engagesports.net/Account-Login?returnurl=%2fRegistration%2fOnline-Registration

The unique thing about MLI TOPSoccer is that the program is different and is created around the needs of the participants. Example: TOPSoccer athletes will place individuals according to ability, not age.

For more information about the program, contact Rich Crothers at 618-406-2727 or richardcrothers@charter.net