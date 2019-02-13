S-V-W’s First-Half Scoring Barrage Bumps Wesclin From Regionals

Red Devils record 35-point lead by halftime

By Sam Graf

Clinton County News

TRENTON – Midway through the first period, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville started bombing three-pointers, allowing the Lady Red Devils to pull away from Wesclin and register a 61-26 victory in round one of the Wesclin Basketball Regional on Wednesday, Feb. 6.

Peyton Wilderman, who scored a game-high 16 points, recorded two of five the Red Devils hit in the first period as they jumped out to an 18-3 lead.

They made six-of- 14 shots by the end of the quarter — eight more attempts than the Warriors got off in the same span.

Wesclin’s only first-period basket came with 2:45 left when Mackenzie Hancock filled the lane on a fastbreak and finished off a layup. Overall, Jenna Haselhorst led the Warriors with 10 points.

The Red Devils shot even better in the second quarter, establish a 17-2 run in the first 5:12, drilling an additional three three-pointers.

For the entire second quarter, they made six-of-11 field-goal attempts, and drained an amazing nine-of-10 free throws. Jaice McCowen led with eight points, and Micah Reynolds added five

In the second period, Wesclin continued its cold snap, tallying two-of-10 tries, while committing six turnovers.

Grace Reymond finished a cut-behind basket to start it and she sank two free throws at the 2:35 mark. Haselhorst hammered in an offensive rebound in the final minute.

“They are definitely a good team and they were not missing,” Wesclin Coach Darci Louden-Materkowski said. “Those threes fell right through, everytime. Our girls were executing what they were supposed to do, but they were lights out.

“We tried to throw everything we could at them. They knew how to bounce back.”

Though too late to make a difference, the Warriors played their best basketball in the third quarter, outscoring Sesser-Valier-Waltonville, 11-9. And it was refreshing seeing Haselhorst and Abby Norbury getting more aggressive, as the pair scored four apiece.

With a running a clock in the fourth period, the Red Devils prevailed, 9-6. Haselhorst finished her Wesclin career with two strong moves to the basket, and Emma Brandmeyer fired in two free throws on the team’s final possession.

Wesclin finished the season, 11-18; 2-8 in conference play. Haselhorst led the Warriors in scoring with 7.5 points per game.