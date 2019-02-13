St. Joseph’s Hospital-Breese Honors Nurses With Inaugural DAISY Awards

BREESE – HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese recently awarded Calista Dothager, RN, with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses®. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.

Dothager was nominated by a previous patient for her extraordinary care. The patient expressed her gratitude towards Calista; thanking her for her warmth, kindness and judgement-free compassionate care.

Including Dothager, a total of eight dedicated nurses were also recognized for receiving individual nominations for this quarter. These other colleagues included: Lori Gephardt, Sara Kampwerth, Melanie Mensing, Larissa Chapman, Chelsea Ripperda, Jan Hustedde, and Hayley Schleuter.

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families and colleagues. The award recipient is chosen by the Reward and Recognition Committee at St. Joseph’s to receive The DAISY Award. Each Honoree receives a certificate commending her or him as an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.” Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.

“When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night,” said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, President and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation. “Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human, extraordinary, compassionate work they do. The kind of work the nurses at St. Joseph’s Hospital are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”

“It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that,” said Interim Chief Nursing Officer Kelly Sager. “As an organization, we are extremely proud of our nurses. Nurses are heroes every day. Those we honored here today truly embody our four Core Values of Respect, Care, Competence and Joy in how they care for patients and their families,” she said.

Nominations for future DAISY Awards at St. Joseph’s continue to be accepted. Patients and visitors are encouraged to share and submit their story of witnessing excellent and compassionate care from staff. The nomination forms can be found on the home page of the hospital’s web site at stjoebreese.com by clicking the DAISY nomination icon. Forms can also be downloaded and emailed to Nicki at nicki.bowman@hshs.org.

For more information about The DAISY Foundation, visit DAISYfoundation.org.