Active Shooter Drill and CPR/AED Training Held At Mascoutah Library

The Mascoutah Library closed on Friday, Feb. 8 for employee special safety training.

The morning session involved “Active Shooter Drills” led by Mascoutah Police Officer Cameron Rettig and SWIC Sgt. Jim Watkins. The afternoon session was led by Mascoutah EMS Lead Supervisor Jeremy Gottschammer and involved CPR Training and First Aid.

Library employees attending the training included Director Marian Albers, staff members, Deana Allen, John Zerjal, Sue Press, Ivy Cowen, Julie Laakko, and Brandon Hensley.

Regardless of whether an incident involves an armed intruder or medical emergency, the importance of action is crucial. “Freezing should never be an option,” stated Officer Rettig. “Continuous training will give you the education needed to save your life and the lives of others.”

While a community library may not seem a likely place for an armed intruder, it can happen. Rettig explained that it could be an individual with a mental illness, or a parent in a serious custody dispute who tries to take their child out of the building. “Unfortunately, it can happen anywhere at anytime. Being prepared and knowing what action to take is the only answer.”

Director Albers said there have been times when a library patron made the staff feel uncomfortable, but they felt embarrassed to call the police. “What if it is nothing? What if we were seeing something that wasn’t there? We would not want to waste your time.”

“This is our job. You are not wasting our time,” said Rettig. “We are here for you, for the community, anytime you need us.”

Albers thanked all three first-responders for taking time out of their schedules to train the library staff. “Mascoutah Police Officer Rettig and Sgt. Watkins from SWIC gave an outstanding presentation on how to respond to an active shooter in the building along with EMS Lead Supervisor Jeremy Gottschammer who taught us how to use the Library’s newly purchased AED, procedures on how to stop bleeding, and CPR training. It was a very informative day and we were all impressed with the instructors.”