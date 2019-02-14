Beach Honored for 44 Years of Service to St. Clair County

By Randy Pierce

tribune@heraldpubs.com

BELLEVILLE – St. Clair County residents by the thousands who do not know who Terry Beach is or would recognize him on the street have been positively impacted by his work that has ended with his retirement at the end of last month.

Beach, who was honored with a special proclamation at the meeting of the St. Clair County Board held on Monday, January 28, has been employed by/involved with the county for 44 years with his largely successful efforts providing positive benefits to a broad range of people, from passengers at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport to the unemployed, low income families and individuals, numerous service agencies and charities, those seeking employment, property owners or residents in areas needing infrastructure improvements and much more.

In appreciation of Beach’s service, St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern read and presented the proclamation at that meeting, the document outlining the many roles the outgoing retiree, who last day in his office was January 31, has filled.

He started, according to the proclamation, on March 31, 1975 a part of a 30-member crew called “property inventory” to assist with reassessments under the auspices of the county Intergovernmental Grants Department.

When that property reassessment program was dissolved within a few months as a result of funding issues, Kern’s proclamation continued, Beach was one of four employees who was asked to stay with the county grants department to serve as community development specialist in conjunction with what was then the new federal Community Development Block Grant program.

Beach, who is a resident of the Caseyville Township part of western O’Fallon, then advanced through the ranks, receiving promotions to positions of housing programs specialist, housing programs supervisor and community development manager.

In 1983, Beach was asked to serve as an assistant to the county board chairman at that time, Jerry Costello. During the same period, he was an assistant director of county administration and also worked with the county board’s finance committee and judiciary committee.

When Costello was elected to the United States House of Representatives, Beach, in August of 1988, was hired to oversee the new Congressman’s local area offices after having resigned from the county board office.

After two years of doing that, he returned in 1990 to serve as the county’s deputy director for its grants department with his many projects including leading the campaign for the passage of a 1993 sales tax increase referendum by voters to help pay for the extension of the MetroLink light rail system from East St. Louis to Southwestern Illinois College.

He additionally served as the court appointed receiver for the legal dissolving of the municipality of National City then in 2005, Beach was appointed as the first-ever St. Clair County director of economic development, working together with communities and regional agencies to increase business opportunities and, therefore, employment.

In this role, his monthly reports to the St. Clair County Board Economic Development Committee, currently chaired by Ken Sharkey of Fairview Heights, have included information about contacts with corporations and other business interests near and far concerning efforts to get them to develop or expand here.

It was in early 2015, that he also assumed the position of St. Clair County Intergovermental Grants Department director, and since then held both that position and the one for economic development.

Kern concluded the proclamation by thanking Beach for his “outstanding service” and wishing him “good health and happiness in his retirement.”

Beach responded by thanking Kern for appointing him to direct the first economic development department established in the county’s history, something that happened exactly four years to the day before the proclamation presentation, and for the appointment to direct the grants department also.

Acknowledging the support and efforts of the grants department staff, Beach asked them to stand and led a round of applause for them along with expressing his support for his successor, Rick Stubblefield who has been director of the county’s workforce development program and employed there for nine-and-a-half years.

Beach explained that he plans to stay in this area and will be involved in the efforts of a couple of non-profit organizations along with serving as a precinct committeeman in Caseyville Township, a position he was appointed to by St. Clair County Democratic Party Chairman Robert Sprague last year.

Additionally before the county board meeting in late January moved forward, Beach shared an experience he had in Jefferson County, Kentucky, helping the government unit there to get a housing rehabilitation program started.

He was eventually presented with a plaque of appreciation by that county for his work but the award was not the most memorable thing he came away with – he had met an individual there who has gained nationwide fame since then: the current United States Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Beach was one of two recipients of the 2018 East-West Gateway Council of Governments Gateway Lifetime Public Service Award, presented on the basis of his many years of leadership and guidance along with pro-actively participating in collaboration among various governmental units in this region’s public sector.

The agency he received the prestigious award from provides a forum where local governments in both Missouri and Illinois in the bi-state St. Louis region can coordinate and work together to address and solve problems that cross jurisdictional boundaries, promoting the concept that any of its member local governments can accomplish better things by working together than by acting separately.

Based in St. Louis, EWG is also the federally designated metropolitan planning organization for the St. Louis region, which includes the city of St. Louis, Franklin, Jefferson, St. Charles and St. Louis counties in Missouri and Madison, Monroe and St. Clair counties in Illinois.

Beach played a vital role in procuring outside funding and support from different levels of government and business interests in the multi-million-dollar River Bridge District project on the East St. Louis riverfront which is anticipated to have a major impact on the agricultural industry in St. Clair County and this part of Illinois, along with opening up land nearby for further economic development.