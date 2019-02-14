Lady Indians Can’t Sustain 4th Quarter Scoring Streak

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

BREESE — Trailing Triad the entire game and by 15 points with 6:36 left in regulation, Monday night, the MHS Girls’ Basketball team could have conceded the game and season right there.

The Lady Indians didn’t. They still had one last charge in them, hitting five-straight shots — including threes from Maya Singletary and Alanna Brooks — to trim the Knights’ lead to 32-27 with 3:53 remaining.

A wild streak like that can lead to different results: They could continue to play with reckless abandon, throwing caution to the wind, or play it safe and protect their gains.

Mascoutah responded to the dilemma by becoming tentative, losing its momentum, and scoring only once in the final seven possessions, which led to a 42-30 loss in the opening round of the Mater Dei Regional Tournament.

But admittedly, those several minutes were grand. Time seemed suspended. Tia Keene, Singletary, and Kate Hilbing fluidly popped in jumpers. Triad went scoreless on five-straight possessions, missing five-of-six shots like they were naturally supposed to do it.

Then, it all the glorious frenzy went away. Mascoutah missed five-of-six shots (Brooks fired in a three-pointer with 1:56 left) and made six miscues, and the Knights responded with five scores in their final six possessions.

On the night, Brooks led the Lady Indians with 12 points, and Singletary added five — both shots in the fourth quarter. Ali Barisch topped Triad with 13.

MHS Coach Robert Seaberry described the 12-2, fourth-quarter as “awesome.”

“We got to moving and shooting the ball,” Seaberry said. “They finally woke up and started playing like champions. So we are going to go into the summer and work on the things we did well and fix the things we are not great at.”

Seaberry also admitted that the final minutes were tough.

“It was one of those things. We were scoring and then everyone got nervous.We started missing assignments. When they drove, we got our backs turned. And we did a lot of fouling that was unnecessary (giving Triad five, free-throw opportunities). That cost us.

“But we started out stagnant for the first two quarters and that put us in the trouble that we were in. It wasn’t that they were scoring so much. It was as though we were asleep.”

Triad ended the first quarter with an 8-1 lead as the Lady Indians missed all seven shot attempts and committed six turnovers. Their only points came at 5:56 when Timia Williams got fouled on a drive and made one-of-two free throws.

In the first quarter, Triad didn’t play that well, either. The Knights made three-of-10 shots and eight miscues. Barisch led them with five points.

After cutting the deficit to 8-5 on free throws from Bonnie Thompson and a floater by Brooks at 5:02 of the second period, the Knights reeled off six-straight points.

Mascoutah got it down to five again with 1:33 before halftime on buckets by Williams and Brooks, but Triad answered with five-straight points — punctuated by Alyssa Powell’s second score in the paint.

The scoreless blues came back in the third quarter as the Lady Indians got outpointed 9-4, with Keene and Brooks making the only shots in eight attempts. They also turned the ball over six times.

Mascoutah ends its season, 4-23; 2-8 in the Mississippi Valley Conference. With the win, Triad improves to 14-14.