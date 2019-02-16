Four Inducted Into Mascoutah High School Athletic Hall of Fame

An induction ceremony was held Friday, Feb. 8, at the MHS gym for four individuals who have been a distinguished part of Mascoutah High School’s past and present.

The Athletic Hall of Fame honorees were: Chris Martin, Roger Bergheger, Nick Carr, and Floyd Lorenz.

Inductees were congratulated by MHS Athletic Director Scott Battas, Principal Brandon Woodrome, and Superintendent Dr. Craig Fiegel. Each inductee received a unique Hall of Fame coin, and will have a personalized biography plate in the Hall of Fame located in the hallway on the west side of the gymnasium.

Chris Martin

Chris is the latest version of a storied track and field history at MHS. Chris burst onto the running scene as a sophomore at MHS, and quickly made a name for himself during cross country season as he quickly rose up to the top of the conference and into the mix at the state level in the sport. Chris closed out his sophomore cross country campaign with an impressive 14th place finish at the state meet setting the stage for what was to come in the spring on the track.

At the 2013 IHSA State Finals, Chris held off several contenders to capture the 1600 meter State Title in a school record time of 4:18:62 and became Mascoutah’s first ever, running event, Individual State Champion.

After his sophomore year, Chris’s family was relocated via the military and he continued his career at North Burlington High School in New Jersey. Chris went on to break seven different track and field records at his new high school. He was the 2014 South Jersey Runner of the year, and also earned a 4th place finish and the Emerging Athlete Distinction at the prestigious New Balance relays while participating in the Medley Relay.

Chris graduated in the top 1% of his high school class and went on to Texas A&M University where he was awarded an Industrial Engineering Scholarship.

Chris was unable to attend Friday’s ceremony, so representing him was his former Track and Field Head Coach at MHS, Jerry Jones.

Roger Bergheger

Roger is a long time fan and supporter of Indians Athletics.

Roger was an employee of Mascoutah School District #19 for 27 years. During that time, he invested countless hours in youth programs in Mascoutah, as well as supporting the athletic program at the high school over and over again. He hosted an annual collectible and card show for several years, donating all of the proceeds from that event to the MHS Athletic Booster Club. He would attract local celebrity athletes to his shows in an effort to inspire Mascoutah youth to chase their dreams.

In 1997, Roger was instrumental in the addition of lights to the outdoor stadium as well as upgrades to the all-weather track in the stadium. He was also a huge advocate for the addition of the artificial turf surface that was laid down last summer in what is now called “Alumni Field.”

He enjoyed coaching youth sports and led programs in baseball, bowling, and soccer in Mascoutah. His most memorable youth sporting achievement was guiding his 14U Khoury League Baseball team to a National Championship in 1993.

Roger continues to follow and support Indian athletics and is always incredibly positive and influential. He credits his late wife Susan for allowing him to be the Loyal Indian that he has been for so many years.

Nick Carr

Nick became the first member of the Hall of Fame to represent the MHS Soccer Program.

Nick wasted no time in high school making a name for himself on the soccer fields in the Metro East. His record setting career at MHS in the late 90’s has withstood the test of time and he is truly one of the most accomplished athletes of his time at MHS.

Nick was a 4-time First team all MVC-Team member, and a 3-time All-Sectional performer in his four year career. In 1997, he was named 1st Team All-State and was also recognized as the Belleville News Democrat Soccer Player of the Year.

Nick remains the All Time Career Goals Leader with 84 and All Time Career Points leader 119 at MHS. His records for goals in a season, 26, and points in a season, 35, were held until the 2017. He is now 3rd all time in both categories at MHS.

From high school, Nick earned a scholarship to Division 2 Lewis University where he would continue to thrive as a student athlete. While at Lewis, Nick was a 4-time All GLVC team member and a 3-time Division 2 All Midwest regional team member. Nick was named GLVC player of the week three different times and his teams won the conference title all four years that he was a member.

Nick was recognized as the Lewis Rookie of the Year in 1998 and won the team’s Coach’s award in 1999. He was also named Comeback Player of the Year at Lewis in 2001. Nick has ranked as high as #7 on Lewis All-Time Scoring list and his team at Lewis in 2001 was ranked #1 in the nation with a record of 20-1-1.

Nick currently serves as the head Soccer Coach at MHS for both the boys and girls programs.

Floyd Lorenz

Floyd was the first to make his mark on the State level as an Indian. In 1960, as a junior at Mascoutah, Floyd advanced to the State Finals and placed 5th overall in the High Jump becoming the first Mascoutah Indian in history to earn an individual State medal in the IHSA era.

During Floyd’s senior year, he again advanced to the State Finals and improved his standing with a Runner Up finish in 1961. Making this accomplishment even more incredible, is the fact that it was done in a 1-Class system which grouped every athlete in the State together regardless of the school’s enrollment.

While in high school, he was also a stand out on the basketball court as well as on the cross country team and a performer in the band. Floyd was the definition of ‘Well Rounded.”

From high school, Floyd went on to receive a track scholarship to Florida State University. At FSU, he played basketball as a Freshman while running track and eventually deciding to focus solely on his track career. He was a varsity letterman from 1963-1965 for the Seminoles. In 1964 he was the Cliseum Relays High Jump Champion.