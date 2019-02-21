Kaskaskia College to Open KC Veteran and Military Family Student Center

Kaskaskia College has plans to open a KC Veteran and Military Family Student Center that will be housed on the College’s Main Campus in the Student Center. The Center will serve veterans, spouses and their families.

The center will provide a space for the military community of Kaskaskia College to come together for camaraderie, while transitioning from military to the classroom and foster a supportive academic environment. The Kaskaskia College Veterans Club will promote patriotism and camaraderie that will inspire students, faculty and staff to do the same.

Goals for the Center are to connect members of the military community at Kaskaskia College and build chapter involvement with the Student Veterans of America chapter. It will serve the military community by providing materials and training to assist transition military to civilian life. A tutoring and mentoring program designed for veterans will also be established.

The Center is being funded entirely by donations and some fundraising events by the KC Veterans Club. Donations are still being accepted.

The Center plans to open early March. For information, contact Carrie Hancock, Coordinator of Veteran’s Services, at 618-545-3075 or email chancock@kaskaskia.edu<mailto:chancock@kaskaskia.edu>.