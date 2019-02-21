Mater Dei Lady Knights Win Regional With Team Effort

They knock off top-seeded Highland for the second time in 2018-19

By Sam Graf

Clinton County News

BREESE — In the final 2:58, the Mater Dei Girls’ Basketball team neutralized Highland’s furious fourth-quarter comeback with an electrifying 8-4 scoring run.

They finished off the Bulldogs with two baskets from Kierra Winkeler and pressure-beating layups from Abby Braundmeier and Claire Toennies that culminated in a 57-51 Mater Dei 3A Regional championship, last Thursday.

Winkeler and Claire Toennies, who tied with game-high 16-point performances, tallied nine and seven, respectively, in the fourth quarter.

With the win, Mater Dei improves to 22-7 and now takes on Carterville in the Salem Sectional semifinals, Tuesday, February 19.

The Bulldogs, trailing 49-40 at the 4:40 mark, tallied seven-straight points –led by Mae Riffel who recorded five of them. Overall, Bella LaPorta led Highland with 13 points, and Megan Kronk scored 10.

Mixed into the final scoring frenzy, the Knights’ forced three turnovers and three missed shots.

“Sometimes, it’s not about scoring,” Shannon Lampe said. “We have different people on the floor to do different things. My job wasn’t to score; I had to play the point-guard role a lot, tonight. You just have to do those little things (like get a big steal at crunch time).

“They were coming at us hard. I knew that if I could get it past their front line (of their press) that Claire would finish it. She is really good at getting into those open spots.

“I didn’t want to rush anything. If I could find anybody with a better shot opportunity, I wanted to pass the ball away. We knew we had to come out hard, tonight. This week, we really got down to business and brought our A-game.”

Mater Dei Coach Dave Kohnen credited all his players for the victory.

“I think it was a combination over everything,” Kohnen said “A combination of all the kids — those off the bench and the starters. We did a lot of things right, and the flow of the game went in our direction.

“The kids did a good job of moving in the zone defense and getting deflections. We were just trying to make it uncomfortable for them. They are such a great, well-coached team.

“How hard of a regional is that for us to play Central and then Highland?The energy these kids had left in them was just amazing.”

The Knights showed their grit near the end of the third period. After turning the ball over three-straight times and watching LaPorta and Ellie Brown make consecutive baskets, Lampe cooly responded with two free throws after getting fouled on a drive.

Sally Albers also scored twice in the paint to give Mater Dei a 40-31 lead.

Highland opened with a 8-2 flurry — five of them Megan Kronk who made free throws and a deep three-pointer from the top.

Mater Dei finished the first quarter, 14-5, as Lampe (seven points on the night) scored five, and Winkeler canned a three-pointer in the waning seconds.

The Bulldogs seized a 20-18 lead at 5:31 of the second quarter, keyed by Brown’s drive and three-pointer.

They were cooled off in the second quarter by Mater Dei’s stingy defense, which forced three turnovers and two missed shots. And Toennies and Winkeler responded with five points and four points to put the Knights up 25-22 at halftime.

In the first three minutes of the third period, Toennies demonstrated her knack for getting into open spots, receiving passes in open slots and making two baskets. Albers’ score with four minutes left put the Knights up, 34-27.

“I had a couple games where I had those open buckets and kept missing them,” Toennies said. “That often made them closer.

“I guess our defense really won the game, tonight and we had to be patient on offense to try to get a good shot.“We had to be aggressive and get as many loose balls as we could.”