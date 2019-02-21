MHS Sophomore Earns Second-Straight State Bowling Title

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

Mascoutah High School sophomore Olivia Moyer became an Illinois State Bowling champion for the second-straight year, Saturday, February 16, when she easily out-pointed the rest of the field to win the Wheelchair Division at the Cherry Bowl in Rockford.

Moyer recorded games of 155, 122, 131, 138,123, and 137 to total 806 pins – 144 more than nearest competitor, freshman Natalia Villegas, of Elk Grove Village.

Moyer shot an 864 series to win the Columbia Regionals, two weeks before. Triad’s Chenoa Stokes, a junior, finished fourth.