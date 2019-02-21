Strieker’s Shot Stops Central’s Comeback

Mater Dei’s solid defense aids its Regional semifinal win

By Sam Graf

Clinton County News

BREESE — With 3:26 left in the Mater Dei-Breese Central basketball game, last Wednesday, Madi Strieker drilled a three-pointer from the left corner to give Lady Knights a decisive 36-29 lead.

Down the stretch, Mater Dei’s stingy defense held the Cougars to four points, and Kierra Winkeler and Shannon Lampe combined to hit six-of-11 free throws to complete the Knights’ 42-33 victory in the semifinals of the Mater Dei Regional Tournament.

Overall, Winkeler led the Knights with 14 points, but Strieker scored an impressive 11, which included three, three-pointers. Lampe and Claire Toennies added seven and six points, respectively.

In the win, the Knights made 14-of-47 shots to improve to 21-7.

Chloe Book led Central with 11 points, and Ella Jansen and Miah Weems chipped in 10 and six.

“That (corner shot) felt amazing — in the moment,” Strieker said. “I was looking for it. It has been a big change from going from JV to starting Varsity. I am working hard at it, trying my best. I think we will be ready for Highland, tomorrow night.”

Highland, 25-7, earned its way into the Mater Dei championship game with a 60-29 victory over Triad.

The Knights broke a 12-12 tie with a 13-4, second-quarter spurt. Strieker started it with a three-point bomb, and Claire Toennies and Winkeler added four points each.

Conversely, the Cougars made just two-of-13 shots and three turnovers in the same frame.

“In games like this, there are surges; we got a nice one in the second quarter,” Mater Dei Coach Dave Kohnen said. “And I thought that the kids really got after it on the boards.

“Strieker had a great game. A couple of times we tried to do too much, but you have to give the kids credit for trying.”

In the first five minutes of the third period, the Knights outscored the Cougars 6-4 as Abby Braundmeier, Strieker, and Winkeler popped in jumpers.

But Central tightened things up with a 6-0 spurt to finish the third quarter as Allyson Fehrmann finished off a drive, and Book and Cassidy Kretschmer scored in the paint.

And Book’s three-pointer with 4:05 left brought the Cougars to within four points, 33-29.

The Cougars jumped out 9-5 as Book drilled a three-pointer; Jansen had two scores in the lane; Weems finished off a drive.

Mater Dei responded with a 7-0 spurt as Toennies made two layups, and Winkeler fired in a three-pointer. Book’s second three-pointer with 56 seconds left in the first quarter, tied it, 12-12.

“We didn’t shoot well; obviously we want to credit their defense,” Central Coach Nathan Rueter said. “But and at the same time, we missed some shots we’ve got to make.

“I thought our defensive effort was pretty good. We held them to 42 points and a lot of those were free throws late.

“But we didn’t do a good enough job on the glass especially early; made too many turnovers; and didn’t make enough shots. Our game plan was to not allow Shannon and Kierra to beat us, and I feel like we did a good job at that.”