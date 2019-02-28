Central Crushes Wood River in Regional Win

By Sam Graf

Clinton County News

BREESE — The Breese Central High School Cougars started postseason basketball action the right way — clicking on all cylinders in clobbering Wood River, Monday night.

The Cougars jumped out 24-5, sinking 10-of-15 shots without making a turnover in the first period. They also got balanced scoring, substituting in droves, and ended up 32-51 from the field.

The trend continued all game long as Central crushed the Oilers, 80-33, setting another clash with Mater Dei in the semifinals of the Breese Central Regional, 7 p.m., Wednesday, February 27.

“I was happy with our effort. We just had the one turnover in the first half,” Central Coach Jeremy Shubert said. “We are playing some of our better basketball right now. You cannot overlook anybody.

“We came out and hit some shots and got out to that 11-2 lead. We just kind of extended it from there.”

On Reese Martin’s second-straight score in the paint, the Cougars had already seized an 11-2 lead with just 3:22 off the clock.

In the 24-5, first-period onslaught, Martin and Simon Thomas tallied six points, and six Cougars got in the scoring act. They got excellent ball movement, shredding the Wood River zone for any type of shot they wanted.

“The biggest thing with Reese is that he is gaining confidence. We need a big six-five frame, especially in postseason.

“Reese has given us really good minutes and worked really hard. I am proud of where he is right now. He is a big component of the way we have been playing in the last few weeks.”

Max Kampwerth took over in the 16-11 second quarter, scoring seven points, and Martin added four. Central canned seven-of-10 shots in this stint with only one turnover.

Conversely, Wood River went six-for-21 in the first half, committing nine turnovers.

Emit Jansen, who ended up earning high-game scoring honors with 15 points, drilled two, three-pointers in the third period, as the Cougars outscored the Oilers, 20-6 over the final 5:39.

Kampwerth started the third-quarter surge with a three-pointer, and jumper in the lane, and Logan Hamilton also launched a three-pointer. The Cougars made eight-of-13 shots, though got slightly careless with two turnovers (a total of five for the game).

On the night, Kampwerth, Martin, and Hamilton joined Jansen in double-figures with 14, 12, and 11, respectively.

Hamilton led a four-three-pointer, fourth-quarter barrage, firing in two of them, and Jansen added six points.

Coach Shubert sees the third Mater Dei clash as an “emotional game for everybody.”

“It always is, and I think Ron will tell you as well, the team that’s able to shoot the ball well, Wednesday night, and able to take care of it. And get shots, because they thrive on the pressure, turning you over, and getting in transition.

“We just shot the ball really poorly the last time we played them. You have to give them credit, defensively. Anytime you only score 29 points, you are not going to win in the postseason.”