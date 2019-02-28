Expansion Work Continues at MMS

By Keith Gillett

Mascoutah Herald

Routine business highlighted the monthly meeting of the Mascoutah District 19 School Board last Tuesday, Feb. 19.

Among the items discussed and approved were bids for new concrete work for renovations and improvements at the Mascoutah High School Stadium, asbestos removal in the Mascoutah Middle School boiler room and kitchen, and floor tile removal, also at MMS.

The asbestos removal in the MMS boiler room and kitchen area is part of the ongoing expansion of the school. The work includes design and air monitoring required by law with asbestos removal. Environmental Consultants LLC was the low bidder for the project with a bid of $16,780.

Environmental Consultants LLC was also the low bidder for the removal of floor tiles in MMS for $12,096, also part of the school’s current remodeling and addition project.

In other business the Board:

– new concrete work at the MHS stadium will be under the stadium bleachers and for an expansion of sidewalks at the stadium as a result of the previous purchase of new bleachers. Henke Excavating’s low bid of $92,927.73 was approved for the project. The cost included $10,000 for “contingencies for unknown conditions” built into the price.

– approved the purchase of 90 new tablets for use in Project Lead the Way (PLTW) science classes at the elementary schools. B & H was the low bidder for the Samsung Galaxy A 32G tablets at $25,199.

The District’s third grant from from Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), which introduces PLTW into the District’s elementary schools will begin this spring with one teacher from each of the District’s three campuses teaching a unit. The tablet purchases were needed to support the curriculum – a total of 30 for each school. DoDEA grant money will be used for the purchase.

– approved the sale of an old tire machine to the City of Mascoutah. Because the District bought a new tire machine last year that allows it to handle the larger tires used by District busses, the old machine, which services average-sized tires, is no longer needed. The City is offering $750 for the old machine, which is more than the trade-in the District was offered

– approved $4200 for Board members to attend the March NAFIS (National Association of Federally Impacted Schools) meeting. NAFIS is the leading association advocating for Impact Aid, which replaces revenue lost due to the presence of nontaxable Federal property.

– approved a request by the Wingate PTO to build a pavilion as part of an outdoor learning area. The pavilion would be near the school’s existing playground. The PTO is proposing a 20 foot by 20 foot concrete slab overlaid with a structure with a peaked roof, similar to a park shelterhouse, with six 6 foot by 4 foot picnic tables for seating.

– approved a 2019-20 school calendar with a shortened spring break. School officials recommended that spring break be shortened to just Thursday and Friday, April 9th and 10th and not include Monday as in the past, because students will be taking the state-mandated SAT tests on Tuesday, April 14th. Officials did not want students returning only to begin taking the test on that Tuesday. The Illinois State Board of Education was contacted over the concern and school officials were told that the test date cannot be changed.

– approved the following certified personnel recommendations:

The resignation of Col. Steven Hopkins as Senior Aerospace Science Instructor/ROTC at the end of the current school year; an extra duty assignment for Josh Lee as assistant varsity girls track coach at MHS and Scott Erickson as the spring musical assistant at MHS.

– approved the following classified personnel recommendations:

Hired Christopher Hill as head custodian at WES, replacing Tim Funk; hired Quincy Allen as an individual care aide at MHS; hired Teresa Hoffman as a cook at MMS; and Karen Rittenhouse as an instructional aide at SES. Accepted the resignation of Cynthia Meininger as an individual care aide at MMS. Accepted Frank Campbell as assistant Varsity boys track coach at MHS, and accepted the resignation of Michelle Padilla as a volunteer girls soccer coach at MHS.

The Board also recognized Caden Biggs, a second-grade student at MES, who saved his classmate’s life. On January 28, Caden saw a student choking at his lunch table and quickly stood up and began performing the Heimlich maneuver on the student and was able to dislodge the food he was choking on. He was featured in a news report on St. Louis TV station KMOV Channel 4 and the SES has nominated Caden for a “Do the Right Thing” award from KMOV. Caden is the son of Matthew and Meghan Biggs.

The Board also recognized Susan Sommers, the District’s Food Service Director, and Sharol Mattern, head cook at MES. Recently the food service department was audited by the USDA’s Child Nutrition Program. The audit reviewed many items within the department, including a review of free/reduced price applications, lunch menus and lunch menu requirements, training requirements, and nutritional/recipe requirements. The audit was focused on one random location – MES, and according to District officials, Sommers and Mattern impressed the auditors with a flawless kitchen .

The next meeting of the District 19 School Board will be held March 26th at 7 p.m. in the Administrative Support Center.