Junker Wins Two Medals At State Swim Meet

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

Mascoutah High School swimmer Cole Junker came home from the IHSA State Meet – held at New Trier High School in Winnetka, last Friday-Saturday – sporting two medals and All-State honors in both events.

Junker, who had finished ninth and eighth in the 100 Yard Backstroke in 2017-18, took fourth, this year, with a fast time of 50:04.

And the senior added a ninth-place, 1:53.49 in the 200 Yard Individual Medley to his laurels. The top 12 finishers in all events earn medals.

Though wanting to win a State title, especially in the 100 Backstroke, Junker was “super-happy” with the results.

In the preliminaries on Friday, seeded 18th, he finished 12th in the Medley with a time of 1:53.78. Seven events later, he tied for fourth in the Backstroke, clocking a 49.93.

“I moved up in both events (from the preliminaries to the finals) — the highest places I have ever seen in them,” Junker said. “I know I could have definitely gone faster if the situation was a little more ideal. But everybody had to struggle with that.

“The biggest thing for me was swimming the 200 IM and 100 Back. The guys in the 100 Back had fresh legs going into the race. My best-time would have placed me second, two-tenths of a second from first.”

But Junker, the consummate competitor, wanted to battle in both events — even if it took more energy.

Ryan Purdy, a senior from Glenbrook North, won the 200 IM in 149.45, and Purdy also won the 100 Back in 49.21. Noah Clancy of Alton finished third in the 100 Back with a time of 49.55. St. Charles North won the team title.

Junker will get right back into competition, next Thursday, as he swims in an important three-day regional meet at the University of Missouri. He hopes to go faster in the 100 Back and 200 IM and do four additional events.

“Most years the Mizzou meet has been my focus,” said Junker. “But I haven’t put as much focus on it, this year, since this was my last State meet, and I wanted to see what I could do.”

Just like sectionals the week before, his father, Jeff Junker — Assistant Principal at MHS — accompanied Cole to State as fan and the school representative.

“Saturday was kind of tough,” Jeff Junker said. “It was a long day for Cole. He swam the IM about 11:30 a.m., and did not get to warm down right after it.

“Then, he did not get back in the pool for the 100 Backstroke until about 3:30 p.m. He was a little disappointed that he didn’t win it. But he earned two medals and All-State honors in both races. That’s pretty impressive.”

Certainly is. We wish him the best of luck at the Mizzou meet, and in his upcoming college career at Southern Methodist University.