New Baden Police Chief Announces Retirement

By Randy Pierce

tribune@heraldpubs.com

New Baden Chief of Police Scott Meinhardt has announced that he will be retiring from his position effective May 31 of this year while adding that he would remain open to modification of that date should the needs of the village necessitate it.

Meinhardt’s decision was announced at the New Baden Village Board of Trustees meeting held on Tuesday, February 19.

The village board had recently approved an early retirement incentive for which Meinhardt is eligible and will be taking advantage of after 29 years of full-time employment with the municipality.

In a statement regarding his professional career with the Village of New Baden, Meinhardt said it began in June of 1987 as an emergency medical technician under Ted Ahner, emergency medical services director at that time, and long-time Mayor Ralph Bann.

It was a little over a year later in October of 1988 that Meinhardt was appointed by Clinton County Sheriff Jerry Dall to his first position related to law enforcement as a part-time corrections/dispatch deputy.

In June of 1989, he was then appointed as a part-time police officer for the Village of New Baden and became fully certified after completion of the police academy training program at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville.

The following spring, Meinhardt earned a full-time police officer appointment under his predecessor Chief Mike Riley in April of 1990.

“With this appointment and for the next 29 years,” Meinhardt’s statement continued, “I had the tremendous opportunity to investigate and present hundreds if not thousands of cases for criminal prosecution to the courts via several different state’s attorneys, including retired Resident Judge Dennis Middendorf who held that position early in my career.”

It was in June of 1997 that Meinhardt was promoted to the rank of sergeant by Chief Riley with the support of Village President Tim Hoerchler and the village board. He served in that position until he was appointed as chief in July 2015, subsequent to Riley’s retirement.

“After serving this community as a first responder for just shy of 32 years,” Meinhardt closed, “I am announcing my retirement from the Village of New Baden. I have been afforded many influential leaders and significant mentors over these last three decades including those listed above and many others.”

“I am thankful for each and every one of them and the roles they played in my chosen profession and my life. Joining all those who work in this field, as the village and I grew during the time of my employment, I have seen many community celebrations and tragedies. I will take those, along with the anecdotal stories collected from this career as memories and life lessons as I conclude one chapter in life and move on to the next.”

In conjunction with Meinhardt’s decision to retire, Village Trustee Jordan Pettibone, chairman of the board’s public safety committee, announced that a meeting to discuss plans for the search for a new police chief would be held on Wednesday evening, February 27, of this week.