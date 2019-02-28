Varsity Boys Track Ties For Title At Marion

Lady Indians finish fourth, two days before

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah High School Boys’ Varsity Track team tied Alton for top honors at the 12-team, Roger Minton Indoor Meet at Marion, last Saturday, as Casmir Cozzi won the 3200 Meters, and Terrence Buckingham was named MVP, scoring 23 points.

Two days before, the Lady Indians finished fourth out of 15 teams at the Marion Indoor — led by DaJae Hudson’s first-place in the 60-Meter Hurdles, and Anya Holloway, who earned Meet MVP honors, scoring 15.25 points.

Cozzi crossed the 3200 line in 10:28.59, and he finished second in the 800 Meters, clocking a 2:03.17. Buckingham concluded his second-place finish in 60 Meter High Hurdles in 9.19 seconds.

The Indians and Alton tied with 110 points. Marion, Marshall County, and Mt. Vernon came next at 96-73-49.5.

Hudson recorded a 9.78 in the 60 Hurdles, and Holloway finished second in the 400 Meter Dash with a time of 1:03.96.

DuQuoin, O’Fallon, and Triad finished ahead of Mascoutah, 102-99-74-71.5.

Kourtney Jackson came in second in the Long Jump with a leap of 21 feet, eight inches.

Finishing third, Armond Williams went six feet in the High Jump; Buckingham Triple Jumped 39 feet, 1.5 inches; the 4×400 Relay, Timothy Middleton, Cozzi, Alex Midkiff, and Christian Trotter, recorded a 3:41.29 result.

Rounding out the Varsity Boys’ scoring: The 4×200 Relay, Aiden Jones, Middleton, Devin Wills, and Mykah Hutchinson, finished fifth at 1:41.23, and the 4×800 Relay, Jordan Eddy, Dylan Lyons, Noah Jensen, and Nate Mostoller, ended up sixth at 9:13.3.

The Lady Indians nabbed two, Varsity second-place finishes at Marion: The 4×200 Relay, Holloway, Cameron Barnes, Rachel Hamilton, Camryn Hodges, went 1:54.88, and the 4×800 Relay, Jaycie Anderson, Naya Busbea, Arianna Climaco, and Madeline Zurbrugg, recorded a time of 10:56.73.

The 4×400 Relay, Holloway, Hamilton, Olivia Lee, and Jayda Williams, finished fourth at 4:42.42.

Elizabeth Byington and Lee’s eight-foot mark in the Pole Vault tied a MHS record.