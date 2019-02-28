Warriors Don’t Score Enough To Beat Nashville

Brede finishes fabulous career with 19 points – 10 in 4th quarter

By Sam Graf

Clinton County News

CARLYLE — Despite rather long odds, the Wesclin Boys’ Basketball team took the fight to top-seeded Nashville in the hopes of winning the Carlyle Regional title, last Friday.

The Warriors started the game, spreading the floor, hoping to get some scoring drives and to use clock to keep the ball out of the Hornets’ hands.

The problem: Nashville jumped out 9-1, employing hard-nosed defense that forced the Warriors to miss their first five shots and to commit two turnovers. And the Hornets came out after halftime and exploded, 11-4.

No matter how hard they tried, the Warriors could never effectively cut into the deficit after the first period as the Hornets methodically built their lead, pulling away to a 45-30 victory, last Friday.

Wesclin concludes its season, 16-16, and Nashville improves to 31-2. The Hornets advance to the Du Quoin Sectional semifinal and face West Frankfort, Wednesday, February 27.

The Warriors did not score a point until Nate Brede hit a free throw with 1:20 left in the first period. Brede led them with 19 points, and Cole Macke and Carson Wessel added six and five points.

Right from the start, Nashville imposed its physical style of ball and clock control, penetrating weak spots in the defense.

Bryce Bultmann, who scored a team-high 14 points, recorded two drives, and Carson Parker, who added 13, drained three-of-four free throws. The Hornets, despite shooting a pedestrian three-of-nine, hauled down several offensive rebounds in the first period.

“I wasn’t so unhappy with the one point (Wesclin’s total in the first quarter) as I was with the nine that they had,” Warriors Coach Brent Brede said. “We were not going to beat them 50-48. You just can not score enough against their defense to do that.

“To shorten the game was the only chance we had. We missed a couple of layups early that could have changed the momentum. We got some decent looks.

“For us, 5-4 would have been a great score at the end of the first quarter. We just wanted to go into the last quarter with a chance to win the game. It just got away from us a little bit.”

In the first four possessions of the second period, Brede provided three buckets, but the Warriors finished their final three chances with turnovers.

Nashville matched Wesclin’s second-quarter scoring with six points as Bultmann converted a drive, and Parker scored twice on the inside. The Hornets did not make a turnover in the first half.

Brede scored in the post to start the third period, cutting the deficit to 15-9, but the Warriors missed their final seven shots of the quarter.

In contrast, the Hornets made five-of-10 shots to push out the lead to 26-11. Bultmann had two drives, and after penetration off the dribble, Kelton Harre and Tanner Bergmann banged in jumpers.

“They were trying to spread us out; I thought we did a good job of staying in front of them and knocking the ball away,” Nashville Coach Wayne Harre said. “It was a grind-out game. That’s the way you have to play in postseason.

“They’re a dangerous team from the arc and hit more shots in the second half. I thought we got a lot of second-chance points, going to the boards strong.

“Our defensive rebounding was pretty good. We didn’t give them many second-chance points. Every possession is huge in postseason.”

The Warriors went down swinging in the wild, 19-19, fourth-quarter barrage. After a missed shot and turnover, Brede scored on four-straight possessions (10 points), drilling two, three-pointers, a pullup-jumper, and two free throws to cut a 15-point deficit to nine.

“I had a belief that at some point, Nate was going to get on a roll,” said Coach Brede. “There have been times this year where it doesn’t really matter what the defense is, he finds ways to score in bunches.

“He kind of went on that roll but the deficit was 16 at the time. It was just too much to make up.

“Nashville has everything you need: length and guys that can shoot; they’re good, and we gave it our best shot.”

But Nashville answered Wesclin’s last gasp with six-consecutive points, and in the final 2:18, hit 11-of-12 free throws to ice the victory. Parker led with six points in the period.

Still Wesclin refused to give up. In the final two minutes, Macke hit two three-pointers and Jacob Maschoff added a third one.