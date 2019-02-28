Wesclin Warriors Catch Fire and Burn Hillsboro by 22 Points

By Sam Graf

Clinton County News

CARLYLE — Barely leading the Hillsboro Hilltoppers, 16-14,with 5:18 left in the first half, the Wesclin Warriors’ 12-0 surge before intermission pretty much decided matters in their semifinal matchup at the Carlyle 2A Regional Basketball Tournament, last Wednesday.

It certainly allowed the Warriors to relax as they outscored the Toppers 44-24 down the stretch (hitting 18-of-31 shots) to nab a 60-38 victory, upping their season mark to 16-15.

Wesclin led 14-8, going into the second period, but only got two free throws from Cameron Brandmeyer in the first six possessions, allowing the Toppers to close the gap with a 6-2 spurt.

Then, the Warriors caught fire, hitting five-of-seven shots to finish the first half, yielding them a 28-14 lead.

Brandmeyer, who led the second-quarter surge with five points, topped the Warriors on the night with 22 points. Nate Brede and Cole Macke also chipped in 16 and 14 points.

“We hit shots. When you make baskets, it makes it more fun,” Wesclin Coach Brent Brede said. “Those guys (sophomores Brandmeyer and Macke) have grown up.

“They are different players than they were three or four months ago, playing with confidence and they have really improved, defensively. We’re better the last month, because the young guys are better.

“Cole hit some big shots — shot the ball with a whole bunch of confidence. And Cameron Brandmeyer made a lot of shots for us. We generated open looks, and those guys were good enough to knock them down.”

Going to zone in the second and third quarters, Hillsboro made just six-of-22 shots.

“We just wanted to mix it up and give them a different look. It takes them out of their rhythm a little bit. That’s what we were looking for.”

Wesclin came out in the third period and made a concerted effort to get the ball to Brede on the inside. He responded with 10 points, and the team hit seven of 11 shots in an 18-8 overall effort. The Warriors committed just one turnover in the quarter.

“They (the sophomores) have really grown into their positions, and I don’t have to have as big of a role as I had to at the beginning of the year,” Nate Brede said. “They were hitting shots and that has freed up driving lanes.

“I wasn’t getting double-teamed in the post. And I was able to get free on a couple of shots. We are definitely a better team

Brede also shutdown Hillsboro’s big man in the post.

“He’s a bull; he’s a big boy,” Nate Brede said. “I was just trying to play defense and got the best of him a couple of times.”

As far as Brede’s fourth-quarter drive/dunk from the point of the spread: “I’ve done it in practice a couple of times. I’m best jumping off my left. I saw the opportunity and took it.”

He got a good lane and got well above the rim, jamming the ball home with two hands.

Also, in the fourth quarter, Brandmeyer drilled two, corner threes, and Elmore had back-to-back scores.

The Warriors jumped out 10-3 as Macke made two, three-pointers and a layup in the first 4:30, and in the final 1:54, Brandmeier and Brede scored to give Wesclin a six-point advantage.