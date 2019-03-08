East St. Louis Flies Away From Mater Dei to Win Regional Title

By Sam Graf

Clinton County News

BREESE — The Mater Dei Knights battled E. St. Louis full tilt in the title game of the Breese Central Regional Basketball Tournament, Friday night.

But the Flyers possessed too much talent, scoring in bunches, which allowed them to pull away to 86-45 victory.

With the win, E. St. Louis improves to 25-6 and will now face Herrin in the semifinals of the Mascoutah Sectional, Tuesday March 5. The Knights, with several key components returning next season, end 2018-19, 21-12.

Tied 13-13, Travion Jones sank a free throw, and Terrance Hargrove hammered home back-to-back three-pointers to give the Flyers a 20-13 lead.

The Knights woes continued, opening the second quarter with six-straight scoreless possessions. This drought allowed E. St. Louis to build a double-digit lead midway through and increase it to 36-21 by halftime.

“I thought our kids competed and battled for 32 minutes,” Mater Dei Coach Ron Schadegg said. “They are a good team. There is no doubt about it.

“With their athleticism, length, depth, you have to do what you do well for 32 minutes. If you don’t, they are going to take advantage of it.”

Hargrove finished the first period with 10 points and amassed a game-high 21. Jones added 20 on the night.

Mitchell Haake led Mater Dei with 12 points, and Drew Dant chipped in nine. Overall, the Knights made 15-of-51 shots and 18 turnovers.

After a two-for-nine cold snap in the second quarter, Mater Dei mader seven-of- 13 shots and posted 17 points in the third quarter with Brady Boeckmann and Dant scoring six apiece.

But E. St. Louis outscored the Knights by six points as Cornellious Leflore canned three, three pointers, and Hargrove recorded eight points. The Flyers made seven-of-15 shots and no turnovers in the third period.

The Flyers finished with a 27-7, fourth-quarter flurry.

“I am pleased with our season,” said Schadegg. “I thought we had an outstanding year. As with everybody, there’s some ups-and-downs.

“You have some spots during the year where you struggle a little bit, but for the most part, our kids battled and fought for 33 basketball games. And as a coach that’s all you can ask for.”