Inexperienced MHS Netters Have Opportunities To Improve

Pavelschak and McCollum move up to the top spots

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH – With the passing of the Andy Graf era and the decision by a couple of last year’s performers to forgo the 2019 season, the Mascoutah High School Tennis team possesses a whole slew of inexperienced performers but vast opportunities to improve.

In fact, the Indians return only three with any substantial varsity action. But that’s not all bad in the long run.

Graf, who has moved on to Emporia State, won over 110 singles’ matches, four Mississippi Valley Conference singles’ titles, three Sectional singles’ titles, four appearances to the State Meet — culminating with a fourth-place finish in singles in the Class 1A Tournament, last year.

He also earned First-Team All St. Louis Area in his final two seasons.

Graf will be sorely missed, but seniors Cameron Pavelschak and Cal McCollum will get the opportunity to step up and play one and two singles and probably one doubles, which will make them better players.

Ditto for classmates Jack Norrenberns, Dylan Lercher, and Isaac Beck who will initially battle for the three through five spots.

Junior Josh Whittom and sophomore Galen Bowers will get thrown into the fire and take their lumps early.

Three freshman: Tommy Beck, Dillion Pavelschak, and Sam Norrenberns should be battling for a spot in the varsity lineup by May — when postseason arrives.

Don’t count out freshmen Colin Dunlap, and Josh Last who have been working hard.

Triad and Highland should be the best teams in the MVC, this season.

Presently, it is undecided whether Pavelschak will play singles or doubles at Sectionals, which runs on the third weekend in May. Last year, he was part of a doubles’ team that won three matches at State (fourth week in May) and helped lead MHS to its first-ever, seventh-place finish.

The Indians start competitive play at the Triad Tournament, Saturday, March 16.