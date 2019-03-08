Local Robotics Team Advances To World Championship

By Bella Harlan

Member of Robo Raiders, FTC 7129

The Robo Raiders FTC 7129, a local high-school level robotics team from St. Clair County Christian Home Educators, competed in the FIRST® Tech Challenge Illinois State Championship in Elgin, IL on February 22-23. The 10 member team is based in Mascoutah.

The competition involved 44 robotics teams from across the state of Illinois. At the end of the day, the Robo Raiders were ranked 3rd out of 194 teams in the state! Based on their ranking, the Robo Raiders were able to advance on to the World Championship which will be held in Detroit, MI in April.

At the competition, the Robo Raider were recognized for their extensive robotics mentoring and community outreach, including teaching robotics summer camps in the area, helping younger teams, and being active in the Mascoutah community including hosting a robot demonstration at the Mascoutah Chili Fest and teaching robotics at the Mascoutah Public Library. They also were recognized for mentoring a FTC team in Romania!

The robotics State Championship consisted of both judged categories and robot runs. On Friday, February 22, all teams went to a judging session. In judging, each team gets 20 minutes in the room with 2-3 judges. The teams give a 5 minute presentation about their team, robot, and outreach. After the 5 minutes, the judges can ask the teams further questions about their team, robot, and outreach. The next day, the judges can go around to the teams’ display areas to ask more detailed questions. If the teams perform well in judging and interviews, they can win an award or be nominated for one. There are 7 awards that teams can win or be nominated for, and the Robo Raiders were recognized as being in the top three teams in 4 of these 7 categories, making them the most nominated and decorated team in the state.

The team won 2nd place in the Inspire Award, which is the highest award given and recognizes the best all-around teams in the tournament. Winners of the Inspire Award performed well in robot runs, as well as having a well-structured Engineering notebook, demonstrating a careful design process throughout the season, making intentional connections to the STEM professional community, and working with community and students to promote FIRST. The Robo Raiders also won 2nd place in the Connect Award, 2nd place in the Design Award, and 3rd place in the Think Award. The Robo Raiders also won the Promote Award by submitting a 60 second long video advertising the FIRST robotics program. Overall, the Robo Raiders placed high in all categories and showed that they are a well-rounded team.

On Saturday, February 23 the robot matches started. On the playing field, four robots compete with two teams competing against the other two. The alliances are not selected by teams until the Semi-Final rounds during the alliance selection. Each year, FIRST (For Inspiration & Recognition of Science & Technology) releases a new game challenge for teams to complete in. This year’s game was Rover Ruckus, a space themed game in honor of the 50th Anniversary of the moon landing. The Robo Raiders did very well in robot matches and were selected onto a robot alliance for the elimination matches. With their alliance partners, they made it to the finals in their division but narrowly lost to the alliance that went on to win the state championship!

Even though the Robo Raiders did not win the robot portion of the completion, their 2nd place finish in the Inspire Award ranked them 3rd in the overall competition, with the top 10 teams in the state qualifying for the World Championships. Based on this placement, the Robo Raiders are now gearing up for the FTC World Championship in Detroit, MI!

The Robo Raiders’ mission is to learn, share, and mentor. For more information about the team, their robot, and their sponsors, visit their website at www.roboraiders.net.