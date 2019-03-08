Mascoutah Residents Oppose Rezoning Request

By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

The Mascoutah City Council discussed the first reading of a requested rezoning during the regular meeting held Monday, March 4.

The request to rezone 17-acres from Agricultural to General Commercial, and 40-acres from Agricultural to Single Family Residential RS-10 was met by opposition from nearby residents. The property is located on the frontage of South 10th Street and the corner of Brickyard Road,

According to a report from the January 16 Planning Commission meeting, Matt Stukenberg of the Brickyard Development Group, stated that he wants to put in a commercial mini storage/small indoor storage building on the commercial rezoned area and 2/3-acres home sites on the RS 10 rezoned area.

Several residents attended the Planning Commission meeting, voiced their concerns over the projects. At the end of the meeting, no action was taken by the commission.

Public comments against the rezoning were also heard at Monday’s council meeting.

“I oppose the project. This does not conform to the City’s master plan,” stated resident Dale Schlueter. “This project is spot zoning. There will be a 14 acres of commercial in the middle of residential property. Approving this will devalue existing properties.”

Resident John Proffitt agreed. “I don’t understand why you want to make this commercial when it is surrounded by residential,” he told the council. “This is clearly spot zoning. You are bringing crime and extra traffic to the area.”

“We moved to a rural area to get away from commercial zones,” stated Paula Proffitt. “There is no reason for it to be zoned commercial. I really want you guys to look at this. It will decrease the value of our properties. I’m begging you not to do this.”

Mayor Jerry Daugherty reminded everyone that this was a first reading for the request. A final vote would be taken at the March 18 City Council meeting.

“I would like to see more residential and less commercial too, but regarding economic development, the city has little opportunity to grow in that area,” said Daugherty. “If we want to grow, we should consider this. I understand that we are always going to get resistance to change.”

During Public Comments, Stukenberg told the council that “I would love to have that section residential, but I can’t sell those lots when they back up to a sewer treatment plant.”

Items on the agenda included:

• Councilmen approved changes to the ordinance regarding administrative procedures for assessing and determining claims under PSEBA (Public Safety Employee Benefits Act). The original ordinance was approved on June 4, 2018, but since that time the IML (Illinois Municipal League) has recommended changes due to challenges made in numerous jurisdictions. The changes clarify health plan benefits and ongoing eligibility issues.

• The council approved a bid for Mascoutah City Cemetery mowing from Kurtis Clay in the amount of $1,375 per grass cutting. The approximate time period for this service will be April 1 to October 31 which would equal 26 cuts for a total of $35,750. The City has contracted with Kurtis Clay for the past three years for the cemetery mowing. The amount paid last year was $1,205 per cut, an increase of $170 per cut.

• Council members approved the purchase of a standby generator for the Brickyard Lift Station from CK Power of St. Louis in the amount of $25,815.

The purchase will be paid for with CIP funds budgeted for the Sewer Department.

• Council members tabled a decision regarding the approval of a site plan for 12 Townhomes to be located at the southeast corner of 10th Street and South Street.

City Attorney Al Paulson told councilmen more research was needed in regards to how close the proposed buildings would be to power and gas lines. “I don’t want our approval of a site plan used against us in a lawsuit,” said Paulson.