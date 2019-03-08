New Baden Moving Ahead With Search for New Police Chief

By Randy Pierce

NEW BADEN – With a goal of beginning to review eligible candidates as soon as the 22nd of this month, the Village of New Baden is moving ahead in its search for someone to fill its chief of police position which is being vacated as a result of the pending retirement of Scott Meinhardt.

As discussed briefly at the meeting of the New Baden Village Board of Trustees held Monday evening, March 4, of this week, plans to hire a new chief were first discussed by the board’s Public Safety Committee meeting held on February 27.

Village Administrator Mike Hemmer had completed some research and provided that committee, which is chaired by Village Trustee Jordan Pettibone, with a draft of an advertisement inviting candidates to apply for the New Baden’s chief position.

The ensuing discussion at that committee meeting resulted in some ideas concerning the education, experience, residency and overall general vision to the future being provided to Hemmer so he could incorporate them into the final draft of the advertisement.

The Public Safety Committee further reviewed possible questions and scenarios to direct to candidates for this position during the interview process which may involve both the board’s personal committee and this one chaired by Pettibone.

After three years as a part-time employee and 29 in a full-time capacity for the municipality, Meinhardt announced his intention to retire, effective May 31, at the February 19 meeting of the village board but left open his willingness to revise that target date somewhat should it be in the best interests of the community for him to do so while a new chief is being sought.

The advertisement for the new chief will be placed in various publications including, Hemmer said, those issued by the Illinois Municipal League and the state chiefs of police organization.

With the position to remain open until filled, according to the advertisement, the candidates to be considered will be required to complete and sign a Village of New Baden employment application as found on the website www.newbadenil.com and may submit additional materials such as a cover letter, resume, transcripts and proof of certifications.

The salary for the position is not being delineated in the advertisement and instead, as stated therein, will be dependent upon the qualifications of the candidate selected for the job.

The village is seeking, as the position advertisement notes in its opening paragraph, “a progressive, responsive and professional chief of police to provide hands-on leadership and management of an established police department.”

“The ideal candidate will be an exceptional leader with an inclusive and collaborative management style and will understand the importance of building strong relationships with the community and all area stakeholders.”

Among the qualifications that are preferred by the village but not absolutely mandatory in cases where an individual “can demonstrate a high level of competency” in related fields of endeavor are a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement or a related field, at least 10 years of full time law enforcement experience, at least four years of significant supervisory leadership and management experience in law enforcement and satisfactory passage of a background check, pre-employment physical exam and psychological interview.

The new chief is also expected to be a current resident of or near New Baden or to relocate to this area within one year of being hired and have a valid Illinois driver’s license or get one within three months of establishing residency in this same local area.

Among the many other numerous other items on the busy agenda from Monday evening’s New Baden Village Board of Trustees meeting:

-Tentative approval was given for the April through October first Friday evening of the month, free to the public car show to be relocated to the local park as requested by Brad Jones with the time for this to take place being from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and possibly live music to be performed in the gazebo there along with about 75 vehicles to be on display;

-A resolution was approved earmarking $95,000 of the village’s share of motor fuel tax money as collected by the state for maintenance of local streets which will largely involve oil and chip resurfacing to take place on selected thoroughfares which are general improved in this manner every three years;

-Contracts for lawn maintenance at the park, village cemetery, brickyard lot, Caylin Ridge, around the elevated water tower, ground storage tank and detention basin, Greenmount Cemetery, the civic center/library property and the maintenance shed area were awarded to six different vendors;

-Mutual aid agreements concerning ambulance service were approved with response units in Washington County, Mascoutah and Breese;

-A contract with the Clinton County YMCA to administer the local summer baseball and softball programs for children and youths was approved;

-Finance Committee Chairman Taylor Zurliene set next Monday, March 11, at 6 p.m. for the final review meeting of the 2019-2020 budget which is to be adopted before May 1 and will be subject to a public hearing before the next village board meeting on April 1.