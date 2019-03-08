Zurliene Shocks Central With Late Three-Pointer

Knights battle back in the final minute from five-point deficit

By Sam Graf

Clinton County News

BREESE — With 55 seconds left in regulation, the Breese Central Cougars held a solid, 52-47 lead in their regional semifinal basketball game against Mater. At this juncture, the Knights could have conceded defeat.

Naturally, they didn’t with postseason on the line. Rather, they kept attacking Central, scoring on four-straight possessions down the stretch and looking for the Cougars to make the fatal mistakes.

Two came on a missed free throw with 26 seconds to go and a subsequent turnover against the Knights’ press with 12 left. This gave Mater Dei the ball, trailing by two.

After a timeout and sideline inbounds, a contested Caleb Zurliene dribbled to the top of the key and drained a three-point jumper with 3.9 seconds left to give Mater Dei a 56-55 victory at Central, last Thursday.

Zurliene, who had been sidelined by injury and had just gotten clearance to play, two weeks ago, was given the task of taking the winning shot.

“The play was for Mitchell to set me a screen on top, and I would come off there. I read the play, and it turned out for the better.

“It feels good. I’ve been dreaming of that since I was a kid. I am glad the team was able to step up and me be a part of it.”

Zurliene topped the Knights with 14 points, and Mitchell Haake added 13. Central’s Jackson Haag scored a game-high 17 points, and Reese Martin chipped in 14.

Being down by five points in the waning minutes of the game, Zurliene saw it as motivation.

“I looked at the guys and told them that we have got to go. We are not going to lose. We want to get to Friday against E. St. Louis.”

After the game, Mater Dei Coach Ron Schadegg enthusiastically talked about the final play, drawn up in the final timeout to win the game and not go for the tie.

“It was good execution and a big play by Caleb. We said that you have to drive, take it. He’s got a great step back.

“This is awesome. You’ve got 24 great kids. Much respect and credit to Central. They have been tremendous all year. We have had three great games with them. We are very pleased, sneaking out of here with a win.

“We talked about it all the time. You can’t be complacent. Stay aggressive. That was the philosophy of the game: Attack the basket, get to the rim, get fouled and get to the line. We had good resilience and just battled.”

Conversely, a demoralized Central held victory in its grasp but let it slip away by making a few errant plays down the stretch.

“They (postseason losses) don’t come much tougher than that one right there. Their kids made plays. But I have to give my guys credit. We were down eight in the third quarter and battled back and got the lead in the fourth quarter. We just didn’t make enough plays.”

Mater Dei led 43-40 at the start of the fourth period but went scoreless in its first six possessions.

This allowed the Cougars to go on 6-0 run as Simon Thomas, Martin, and Haag hit two free throws apiece out of eight chances.

After trading several baskets, Haag drilled a corner three-pointer with 1:01 left and Bradon Thomas made one-of-two free throws six seconds later to give Central a five-point advantage.

In the final 39 seconds, Haake scored on the inside, and Brady Boeckmann and Zurliene made free throws, setting up Zurliene’s heroics.

Central opened the game with a 9-3 spurt in the first four minutes, but the Knights tied it on three points apiece by Boeckmann and Zurliene.

In the final 1:07 of the first quarter, Thomas matched Zurliene’s steal and dunk with a hard cut to the basket, making it, 14-14.

Mater Dei broke an 18-18 tie and streaked to a 23-18 lead, 3:14 before intermission, on free throws from Haake, Grant Goebel’s jumper, and a free throw from Boeckmann.

After Haag and Martin had tied it with consecutive baskets, the Knights ended the second period on a 6-2 run — capped off by Zurliene’s offensive-rebound jam at the buzzer.

Mater Dei built two eight-point leads in the third quarter — the second one as late as 2:34 left, when Jacob Schadegg received a kick out from the inside and bombed a three-pointer from the top to make it, 43-35.

There was no quit in Central. The Cougars scored the final five points of the period, punctuated by Bradon Thomas’s fadeaway three-pointer from the right corner.

With the victory, the Knights improve to 21-11 — seven wins in their last nine games. The Cougars finish the season at 19-13, playing their best ball in the final two weeks.

Next up, Mater Dei takes on top-seeded E. St. Louis, 24-6, in the championship game of the Central Regional, 7 p.m., Friday, March 1.