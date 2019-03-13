New Shuttle Service Connects Airport to MetroLink

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

MASCOUTAH – Monday, March 11 marked the start of a new transportation service connecting MidAmerica St. Louis Airport with the Shiloh-Scott Air Force Base MetroLink station so that passengers arriving or leaving by air can be accommodated in this manner.

With rapidly booming growth in the number of people flying out of or into MidAmerica, the shuttle service will provide a means for them to arrive at or leave from the front of the terminal at a bus stop without having to find and pay for a parking space on the airport property.

The St. Clair County Transit District has partnered with MidAmerica to offer this service seven days a week, during the hours that will be set up to meet air passenger demand, for a fare of $3 cash only per trip to/from MidAmerica.

Passengers using this shuttle can expect a ride of about 11 minutes between the two points with the bus, which holds 12 passengers, leaving the MetroLink station every 40 minutes, the first time being three hours before the first scheduled flight of the day.

The final time the shuttle bus will leave from the airport will be 35 minutes after the last flight of the day in order to give air passengers time to retrieve their luggage for the return ride to the Shiloh-Scott MetroLink station.

The transit district will be monitoring the demand for this shuttle service then increase the hours or number of trips as warranted.

St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern commented that with the flight schedule for MidAmerica being expanded by 20 per cent in 2019, more avenues for public access should be provided.

“Travel via transit to the Shiloh-Scott MetroLink stop and a convenient ride from there to the airport is a great alternative,” Kern noted. “This additional travel option further enhances the hassle-free experience MidAmerica is known for.”

Herb Simmons, chair for the transit district board, said, “The addition of the airport bus expands the reach of MetroLink while enhancing our system, offering to both our residents and visitors alike. This partnership is just one more opportunity for us to meet the needs of our riding public.”

St. Clair County Board member Ken Sharkey of Fairview Heights, managing director for the transit district, stated he felt this new shuttle service will serve as a means for encouraging more people who have access to MetroLink in the St. Louis area to use MidAmerica Airport because of the convenience it offers.

In expressing his positive feelings about the implementation of this bus service, MidAmerica St. Louis Airport Director Tim Cantwell said customers being offered this convenient access at an affordable cost will enable passengers to find additional value along with all of the other advantages, like low air fares and short waiting lines, of flying Allegiant Air out of this location.

For further information about the new shuttle service, call the transit district office at (618) 628-8090 or go online to https://scctd.org.

Cantwell reported to the St. Clair County Public Building Commission at its February 25 meeting that there have been about 35,000 going through the terminal so far in 2019 and explained that trying to expand the parking lot there because of the increased usage of passengers traveling is being planned for some time in the future.

He said the parking lot has recently been over 70 per cent full with 18 flights leaving and departing MidAmerica but that number will increase to 32 flights for a period of several weeks in June and July of this year including nine being added to Destin, Florida.

There are 1200 parking spots on the airport property currently, Cantwell told the PBC, following the relocation of a place for employee vehicles so usage of the new shuttle service is being encouraged to make the process easier for passengers and will be particularly significant this summer when the added flights begin.

