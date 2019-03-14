8th Grade Volleyball Team Goes On 10-0 Streak

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

Since the Mascoutah Middle School Volleyball teams’ victories over Holy Childhood on February 15, they have reeled off many impressive victories — especially the 8th grade squad.

The 8th Grade Braves have gone on a 10-0 terror, including winning the Germantown Tournament with a 4-0 mark, March 1-2.

The 7th graders have fared 6-4 with a fourth place finish in the Wesclin Tournament, February 21-22. Currently, they stand 5-2 in conference play.

With the surge, the 8th Grade Braves have upped their record to 20-2 and 7-0 in the conference.

“We played absolutely wonderfully at the Germantown Tournament and have continued the trend to date,” MMS 8th Grade Coach Dan Underwood said. he germantown. Our serving, passing, hitting, and setting are all clicking.

“We are constantly getting touches on blocks and running three hitters on all plays. We are definitely playing at a high level and peaking at the right time with regionals a week away.”

The 8th Grade Braves started the streak with a 25-22, 25-15 win over O’Fallon Carriel on February 19. Two days later, they smacked down O’Fallon Fulton, 23-23, 23- 19.

Switching to the Belleville area, Mascoutah defeated Wolf Branch, 25-22, 25-21 on February 25. Two days after that, the Braves blasted Belle Valley, 25-7, 25-12.

They walloped Woodlawn in the finals at Germantown, 25-16, 25-18.

Finishing the flurry over conference schools, Mascoutah crushed Collinsville, 25-10, 25-12, on March 5, and it trounced Triad, 25-13, 25-17, two days after.

Over the same span, the 7th Graders secured two wins over Carriel and one against Carlyle, Columbia, Belle Valley, and Triad.

Upcoming, the Braves travel to Highland, 4 p.m., Tuesday, March 12. At 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, they head to the Belle Valley Regionals as the top seed. If they win, they play for the title at 6 p.m.

And at 4 p.m., Thursday, March 14 and Tuesday, March 19, they are home against Carriel and Fulton.