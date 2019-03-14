Flyers Win Mascoutah Sectional Semifinal With 4th-Quarter Run

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH — Herrin hung in as long as possible against powerful East Saint Louis, but the Flyers clamped down on the Tigers over the final nine minutes to secure a victory at the Mascoutah Sectional Basketball Tournament.

Herrin led the semifinal matchup, 47-46, with 1:30 left in the third period, but scored just five points the rest of the way — finishing two-for-10 from the field along with committing four turnovers and an offensive foul.

E. St. Louis, on the other hand, exploded for 15 points, hitting six-of-13 shots and three-of-four free throws to pull away to a 61-52 victory, last Tuesday.

Travion Jones, who tied Terrance Hargrove with a team-high 15 points, led the concluding barrage with six points. Jashawn Anderson (seven points) added five.

The Flyers improved to 26-6 and will face the Mascoutah-Highland winner in the title game, Friday, March 8.

Luke LeQuatte, Drew Ringel, and Brandon Anthony led the pesky Tigers with 16, 13, and 10 points. Herrin finished the season, 27-5.

Herrin finished the first period with 21-20 advantage — jumping out 21-14 as LeQuatte quieted the E. St. Louis crowd with 10 points, including three-straight jumpers.

In the final 15.7 seconds of the first quarter,, Cornellious Leflore contributed a four-point play, and Jones had a steal, layup.

Hargrove opened the second quarter with a three-pointer, but the Flyers nabbed a 34-27 lead with a minute remaining as Jones keyed a 9-4 flurry with five points.

The Tigers got outscored 14-8 in the second period, only making three-of-eight shots but seven turnovers.

Herrin thundered back with an 18-10 explosion in the first 6:30 of the third quarter as Ringel and LeQuatte made three buckets apiece, penetrating effectively and drilling nine-of-13 shots.

Hargrove and Elijah Rice tempered the Tigers’ run with six and four points apiece.

If E. St. Louis wins the Mascoutah Sectional, the Flyers would probably collide with 29-2 Springfield Southeast — ranked third in 3A for much of the season.