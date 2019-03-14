MHS Girls’ Soccer Should Bring Balanced Attack

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH — After two weeks of practice, Mascoutah High School Girls’ Soccer Coach Nick Carr likes his team’s balanced attack, competitive spirit, willingness to work hard, and nice mix of veterans and up-and-comers.

And in the early season, even with the cold weather, they have gotten on the soccer field more than half the time instead of practicing most of the time in the gym.

With the loss of several veteran scorers to graduation and the transfer of spark plug Justine Kapp, Carr plans to play more conservatively in the midfield and “be a team that can break down the opponent by possession.”

Thus, he is working to get his team to take what the opponent gives and to adjust its attack in response to the opposition’s tactics. He wants the Lady Indians to show greater patience in passing the ball to the open player.

Senior veterans Bailey Burman, Molly Cravens, Allison Goodspeed, and Sydni Land have the most varsity experience and have exhibited solid leadership. Burman and Cravens are the captains.

Classmates Savannah Bland, Tena Smiljanic, and Nareese Miller will be battling for varsity time.

Carr has three juniors returning: Arianna Climaco and Sara Land should start, and Liz McNicol will be fighting for a starting spot.

Out of 10 sophomores in the program, Carr returns starting goalie Sydney Packler, and Jessica Frerker, Megan Higgins, Gracie Kimmle, and Breanne West will see considerable varsity action.

Fellow sophomore Callie Adkins will be fighting for some playing time at goalie, and Delia Merchant is another sophomore battling for varsity time.

Freshmen, Sydney Etter, Ella Lowry, and Casey Packler will also find their way on the field.

“We are pushing the fitness to make sure they are ready to go — playing four games in the first week of competition. Once we start playing games, it’s more about recovery and pre-game development.

“Though these girls exhibit good fundamentals, we are always working to improve them. The more fundamentally sound we are, the quicker we are able to play and the better success we are going to have. We have the ability to play a physical and finesse game.”

As usual, Triad should figure into the Mississippi Valley Conference race, as the Knights have never lost the title, including last season with a 9-1 mark. Waterloo will also field a solid squad.

But last season, Mascoutah played these heavyweights much closer than in previous years, tying for third in the MVC with a 5-5 record.

The Lady Indians start competition with the Metro Cup Tournament. They open pool play against Roxana, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 12, and then finish it with Belleville East, 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 13. The Friday-Saturday games are TBA.