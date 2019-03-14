Robinson Wins IESA State Wrestling Tournament

Timon and Fix battle to 3rd and 4th-place finishes

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

Recently, Santino Robinson had breezed through the IESA Regional and Sectional Wrestling Tournaments barely breaking a sweat.

The same thing happened at the State Meet held last weekend at the Convocation Center on the campus of Northern Illinois University.

Robinson, a Mascoutah Middle School 8th grader, accompanied by three other Mascoutah grapplers, quickly pinned three opponents and scored a tech-fall against a fourth one (not in that order) in winning the 112-pound title.

Also medalling, classmates Zane Timon (145) nabbed third, losing a 2-0, second-round decision to the eventual state champion, and Daniel Fix (185) slipped by Cahokia’s Shammond Nichols, 5-4, to nab fourth.

Sixth-grader, Mason Thynes (75) went 1-2, getting a 2:51 pin in his second match.

Mascoutah amassed a team score of 64.5 points, finishing ninth out of 71 schools involved.

Robinson spent 1:31 on the mat in the three wins by fall, winning the title in 19 seconds.

Timon recorded a 2:02 pin to nab third. In the tournament, he went 5-1, registering three pins.

Fix opened with two close wins by decision before losing by fall in the semifinals. In the wrestle-backs, Fix scored a 54-second pin to get to the third-place match.