‘Strong’ Baseball Players Will Compete For Spots

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH — In a year’s time, Mascoutah High School Varsity Baseball Coach Don Eddy has changed his description of his team from fast to physically strong.

Speedsters in the outfield, Jaydon Stewart and Jaelyn Curry, and rangy shortstop, Jacob Schanz, have graduated, but 12 seniors, most of them broad shouldered, return to provide some offensive pop and solid pitching.

The good news for Head Coach Don Eddy: These returning seniors along with some decent juniors will bring considerable competition for playing time.

The long list of returning seniors starts with Sam Scott. Scott, heading next year to Dayton hit .392, last season, with three home runs and 34 RBIs. He will handle the bulk of the catching duties.

Logan Bibb will pitch and play outfield. He went 2-0 on the mound with a 1.97 earned run average and 42 strikeouts. Bibb also hit .368, smacking two home runs.

Evan Fournie, second baseman, hit .369 and knocked in 20 RBIs, and Logan Moll, shortstop and pitcher, hit .300 and went 5-3 on the mound with 32 strikeouts.

Logan Jung, moving to centerfield from right, averaged .333, which included two triples, and pitcher John Minor, 5-1, posted an ERA of 1.34, striking out 35.

Jeff Getchell, third baseman and pitcher, returns after being injured most of last season. Pitcher Tyler Jowett, who also plays first base, recorded a 3-0 mark with 31 strikeouts.

Rounding out the seniors, Jakob Rhoderick went 3-0 on the mound, last year, recording 29 strikeouts; Logan Gardiner, catcher/outfielder, Maguire Meunier, outfielder, and Hunter Haines, outfielder, will compete for varsity playing time.

Juniors Jack Owens (first baseman, pitcher), Ryan Norwood (first baseman, pitcher), Cole Gober (pitcher, shortstop, and third baseman), Lane Hoelscher (utility player), and Dalton Grove (catcher) will battle to get on the field.

Last year, the Indians finished 25-8, and 7-3, tied for second in the competitive Mississippi Valley Conference. Highland won it with an 8-2 mark.

The Indians start playing games, this week, with a 4:15 p.m., Thursday, March 14, matchup against Carlyle at MHS field. At 2 p.m., Friday, they take on Mt. Zion in the PBR Showcase at O’Fallon. And at 4:15 p.m., Monday, March 18, they entertain Centralia.