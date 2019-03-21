Active Shooter Drill Held At Mascoutah City Hall

By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

The Mascoutah City Hall closed on Monday, March 18, from 8am to 12 noon for City employees to participate in special safety training.

The session involved “Active Shooter Drills” led by Mascoutah Police Officer Cameron Rettig, SWIC Sgt. Jim Watkins, and SWIC Sgt. Brandon Borkowski. Training was held on both floors of city hall.

Officer Rettig stressed the importance of action in any situation. “Freezing should never be an option. Do something, anything, but do not freeze.”

Several different scenarios were used, everything from an irate customer to an active shooter storming City Hall. The City employees discussed safety procedures that are currently being used, and how some could be changed.

Officer Rettig has lead several drills in Mascoutah including at the high school and the Mascoutah Library. The program is provided by The Tier One Tactical Solutions, LLC in St. Louis, and service is free. The program includes an approximate 90 minute presentation that provides a brief history of Active Killer incidents, and then a variety a scenarios are held. Participants receive instruction on the 4E© core principles: Educate, Evade, Escape and Engage. Each scenario is designed to build confidence through practical and applicable scenarios based upon actual Active Killer incidents.

The program would not be possible without officers such as Rettig, Watkins, and Borkowski, who not only discussed different options that can be used during an attack, but acted as role players in the scenarios making each seem more life like.