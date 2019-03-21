Cozzi Wins the 800 Meter Run at Charleston Meet

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

Casmir Cozzi led a contingent of MHS athletes in the team’s successful showing at the very competitive Charleston High Indoor Track Meet, last Saturday.

Cozzi finished first in the 800 Meter Run, clocking 2:01.63, and he teamed up with Alex Midkiff, Dylan Lyons, and Nate Mostoller to finish second in the 4×800 Relay at 8:28.78.

Finishing third, the 4×400 Relay, Casmir Cozzi, Midkiff, Simeon Seaberry, and Avery Cozzi came in third, recording a time of 3:40.62.

Midkiff also ran the 800, finishing in fifth place at 2:06.09. Also coming in fifth, Matt Wilson threw the shot put 46 feet, 10 inches.

In the Long Jump, Terrance Buckingham earned a seventh place result with a leap of 19 feet, 9.5 inches.

The 4×200 Relay team, Steven Medina, Devin Wills, Avery Cozzi, and Buckingham nabbed eighth at 1:38.4.

Mascoutah finished ninth in two events: Avery Cozzi registered a 55.11 second finish in the 400 Meters. Buckingham tallied a 9.12 second effort in the 60 Meter Hurdles.

Armond Williams came in 10th in the 60 Hurdles at 9.24 seconds, and Medina concluded the 60 Meter Dash in 7.40.

The MHS Girls’ squad competed at the same time at the Gene Armer Invitational at the University of Illinois, and cracked the 10th place barrier in three events.

DeJae Hudson came in 6th in the 60 Meter Hurdles at 9.44 seconds, and finishing 8th, the 4×800 Relay team, Jaycee Anderson, Naya Busbea, Elizabeth Byington, and Kailee Chau, were clocked at 10:50.27.

Finally, Olivia Lee pole vaulted eight feet, six inches for ninth place.