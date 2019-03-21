MHS Girls’ Soccer Team Secures Two Wins At Metro Cup Tournament

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah High School Girls’ Soccer team opened up the 2019 season with a 2-2 showing in the Metro Cup Tournament — highlighted by close games and good defense.

On Tuesday, March 12, the Lady Indians defeated Roxana, 1-0, at Belleville East, getting a goal in the final two minutes.

The following day, after a 0-0 first-half defensive battle, host Belleville East got the best of Mascoutah, 2-0.

Tied 1-1 with Gibault at the end of two scoreless overtime periods, Mascoutah took the game, 2-1, winning the sudden-death shootout, 3-0, at Althoff High School, Friday, March 15.

In the finale, Saturday, the Lady Indians fell to Marion, 2-1, with all the goals coming in the first half.

Freshman Sydney Etter helped decide the 1-0 victory over Roxana with an 18 yard blast from left of the goal in the final two minutes. Arianna Climaco recorded the assist, getting the ball to Etter who fired it into the far post.

Mascoutah out-shot the Shells, 9-5, and goalie Sydney Packler recorded her first shutout.

“We pretty much dominated offensive play in the first half but could not score,” Mascoutah Coach Nick Carr said. “Toward the end of the game, we moved Etter to forward to get more scoring opportunities.”

Battling Belleville East in relative monsoon conditions, the Mascoutah defense played very well in a scoreless first half. But East came through with goals at 46 and 51 minutes to secure the victory.

The Lancers out-shot the Indians, 8-0. All that said, Carr applauded the play of Packler in net.

Overcoming a flat, first-half offensive performance against Gibault, Mascoutah got it going in the second half. At 69 minutes, Sara Land led Etter with a perfect pass, allowing Etter to drill in a goal from 20 yards out to tie the score, 1-1, setting up the aforementioned shootout.

Crucial to the Indians win over Gibault, defender Bailey Burman had two blocks in front of the Hawks’ goal that would have resulted in Hawks’ scores. Gibault out-shot Mascoutah, 14-8.

Climaco gave the Lady Indians a 1-1 tie against Marion as she booted in a severe angle shot at 32 minutes. On the play, Bree West recorded the assist.

But the Wildcats iced the win with a second, first-half goal three minutes later. They out-shot Mascoutah, 16-10.

This week, the Lady Indians travel to Faterh McGivney to play a 4:30 contest, Tuesday, March 19. Then, they host Triad at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, March 21.