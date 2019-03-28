Clinton County Electric Cooperative Holds 81st Annual Meeting

BREESE – Member-owners of Clinton County Electric Cooperative (CCEC) held their 81st Annual Meeting of Members on Thursday, March 21 at Central Community High School in Breese. During the meeting, members re-elected three members to the board of trustees to three-year terms and heard updates regarding the cooperative’s safety record, finances, Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) technology and rates.

Board Chairman Kevin Kampwerth reported the cooperative takes safety very seriously and has gone more than 393,400 hours without a lost time accident. Kampwerth explained how pole testing and tree trimming helps to keep the number of outages down and the co-op’s efforts to continue to make improvements in that area.

Regarding capital credits, Kampwerth said, “Your board of trustees takes pride in returning patronage to our membership. We approved a payout of $225,000 in general retirements and $60,000 in estate retirements which is $35,000 more than has been paid in previous years.”

In 2018, Clinton County Electric also exhibited the cooperative principle of “cooperation among cooperatives” by sending line crews to help with the restoration efforts in North Carolina after Hurricane Florence wreaked havoc causing widespread outages. “It is good to know if we are ever in the same situation, North Carolina cooperatives would be happy to reciprocate the gesture,” Kampwerth said.

Bob Kroeger, CCEC president and chief operating officer, explained a 2018 cost of service study the cooperative had conducted by an outside firm. Kroeger reported the results showed the co-op’s current rates were headed in the right direction. Wholesale power costs from the cooperative’s generation and transmission cooperative, Southern Illinois Power Cooperative (SIPC), rose from 3.32 to 3.63 cents per kilowatt hour and the wholesale demand rate increased from $18.67 to $19 per kilowatt hour. This resulted in an overall increase in wholesale power costs of $588,000.

“As noted in the January and February issues of Illinois Country Living, based on the results of the latest cost of service study, the board approved a $600,000 rate increase effective with bills to be received in April,” he said. “For residential accounts that means an increase in the system delivery charge from $49 to $52, a decrease in power supplier charge from 3.8 to 3.63 cents per kilowatt hour and an increase in the capacity energy charge from 5.54 to 5.83 cents.”

Kroeger reported that the installation of an AMI system is complete and came in under budget. The AMI system provides improved efficiency and reliability across the electric system and improves service. The co-op is now able to do monthly meter readings, outage notification and management and is working to integrate AMI with its SmartHub app to give member-owners the ability to view daily and hourly electric consumption.

During the meeting members re-elected three trustees: Cary Dickinson, District 1, Hoffman; Joe Voss, District 2, Carlyle; and Steve Kalmer, District 3, New Baden.

Clinton County Electric Cooperative is a member of Touchstone Energy — a national alliance of local, consumer-owned electric cooperatives providing high standards of service to members large and small. More than 730 Touchstone Energy cooperatives in 46 states are delivering energy and energy solutions to more than 32 million members every day. Touchstone Energy cooperatives serve their members with integrity, accountability, innovation and a longstanding commitment to communities.

Clinton County Electric Cooperative serves more than 6,000 meters over 1,058 miles of line in parts of Clinton, Fayette, Madison, Marion, St. Clair and Washington counties. For more information visit www.cceci.com. Clinton County Electric Cooperative is an equal opportunity provider and employer.