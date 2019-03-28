Congratulations, Lady Braves! State Volleyball Champions!

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

PINCKNEYVILLE — The Mascoutah Middle School Lady Braves experienced a roller coaster of emotions over three grueling sets in beating O’Fallon Fulton for the Class L State Volleyball title at Pinckneyville High School, last Saturday, March 23.

Now, they certainly understand Yogi Berra’s old adage: “It ain’t over until it’s over.”

Unbelievably, the Braves, down 14-7 in the final deciding set, fended off seven match points in the midst of a 9-0 runa 23-25, 25, giving them a 17, 16-14 victory.

Every set was back-and-forth. Mascoutah jumped out 11-3 in set one and even had a 22-20 lead, but then got outscored 5-1 down the stretch to lose it, 25-23.

And in set two, after trailing 21-17, the Braves reversed the skid with eight-straight points to force the all-decisive third one.

“I told the girls in the final timeout: ‘It’s not over until 15 points are scored,’” Mascoutah Coach Dan Underwood said. “And to remember the Carriel match (in which the Braves rallied to win the Belle Valley Regional).

“Delaney Morio had a great serving run at the end of the third set, and Alyssia Jones has come so far in blocking and getting kills. She was just outstanding down the stretch.

“Claire Haines had a huge serving run to help close out the second set. When we pass and set the ball well (as the Braves did in the final sets) Ashlynn Hughes finishes them with big kills.”

In Mascoutah’s final 9-0 run (with Fulton noticeably feeling the pressure) Jones recorded two kills; Haley Friederich had one; and Morio fired in three service winners. Fulton also made three unforced errors.

Haines had three big serves, and Hughes hammered consecutive center kills to key the Braves’ 8-0 run to nab set two.

In sets two and three, Mascoutah held 12-6 and 6-3 leads, respectively, but lost them.

Allie Becker keyed the Braves’ 10-3, opening-set start with three service winners and a kill. Hughes and Cheyanne Kimmle also contributed a kill and dig in the spurt. But Fulton battled back, tying it five times before eking out the win.

The Lady Braves ended the season, 27-3, beating Fulton two-out-of-three times. They also won the conference.

“We thought going into the season that we were good enough to get to State and to win it,” said Underwood. “But it takes doing a lot of things right and even getting a little luck.

“Winning the conference and State was their goal right from the start, and they did it.”