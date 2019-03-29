Freshmen Netters Experience First Competition At Triad Tournament

Beck finishes fourth out of 24 participants

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

TROY – Four Mascoutah High School Boys’ Tennis players got their first taste of high-school action, battling against other newcomers at the 2019 Mississippi Valley Conference Freshman Singles’ Tournament — held at Triad High School, Tuesday, March 19.

Galen Bowers, teamed up with players from other MVC schools and won several doubles’ matches in the sophomores’ version of the season-opener.

Tommy Beck led the Indians with a 2-2, fourth-place finish in the 24-player field. Sam Norrenberns ended up eighth with a 3-2 result.

Colin Dunlap and Josh Last also participated and won two matches each.

This week, the Indians’ varsity squad travels to Waterloo, Wednesday, March 27, to open the MVC dual season. On Friday-Saturday, March 29-30, Mascoutah competes in the Edwardsville Tournament — times and locations TBA.