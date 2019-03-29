Mascoutah High School Pitchers Handle East & Wesclin

Owens and Gober are swinging hot bats in team’s 5-0 start

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

Mascoutah High School pitchers continue to perform admirably as the Indians picked up wins over Belleville East and Wesclin, last week, to improve to 5-0 on the young season.

Mascoutah snapped a 1-1 tie at East with a run in the sixth and two more in the seventh to prevail, 4-1, last Wednesday, March 20.

Three days later, they scored in fourth and sixth innings to whack Wesclin, 3-1, at Mascoutah.

“Our pitching has been fantastic,” MHS Coach Don Eddy said. “They have allowed just five runs (one earned) in five games. And Jack Owens and Cole Gober have been hitting the ball very well.”

Owens, who is hitting an insane .701, snapped Mascoutah’s 1-1 tie with East with an RBI single in the sixth inning that brought home Logan Jung. Jung got on base via a single and then stole second.

The Indians added insurance runs in the top of the seventh as Logan Bibb doubled to right, advanced to third on Evan Fournie’s bunt single, and scored on a wild pitch. Fournie came home on Jung’s squeeze bunt in front of the plate.

They forced out of the game East’s ace pitcher Evan Gray — heading to Arkansas — with two earned runs. Gray struck out 12 in 5 2/3 innings.

Mascoutah jumped out 1-0 in the fourth when Gober stroked a single to center, scoring Owens who had singled and stole second.

Bibb pitched four stellar innings, giving up just three hits while striking out eight. But Owens got the win, hurling the final three innings. Owens, now 2-0, allowed just one run, three hits, and a walk, striking out four.

Ryan Norwood’s RBI single in the fourth inning, scoring Sam Scott, gave the Indians a 1-1 tie with Wesclin. Scott got on second with a double to center.

An inning later, Bibb lifted a sacrifice fly to center that drove home Jung who had walked and had advanced to third on Owens’ single to left.

Gober, hitting a paltry .615, brought home the final run with a single to right that scored Owens.

Norwood nabbed the win, pitching six innings and surrendering just an unearned run, four hits, while striking out three. Jakob Rhoderick relieved in the seventh inning, giving up a hit while striking out two.

This week, the Indians travel to Collinsville, Friday, March 29; Gibault, 11 a.m., Saturday, March 27, for a doubleheader.