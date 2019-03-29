MHS Track Teams Compete Well At Big Meets

Cozzi and Hudson finish fourth at State Indoor Championships

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah High School Track teams sent athletes to different meets, last weekend, achieving solid results at both.

The Indians entered four events at the Top Times Indoor State Championships — held at Illinois Wesleyan University, Friday, March 22, and the Lady Indians had one entry.

The rest of the squad competed at the SWIL Relays at Edwardsville, Saturday, March 23.

Casmir Cozzi and De Jae Hudson led Mascoutah with fourth-place finishes at the Indoor Championships. Cozzi clocked 4:31 in the 1600 Meters, and Hudson sprinted to a 9.47- second result in the 60 Meter Hurdles.

In three other events at Illinois Wesleyan, the 4×200 Relay team, Steven Medina, Devin Wills, Mykah Luster-Hutchinson, and Kai Toolie, finished ninth at 1:36.58.

The 4×800 Relay, Cozzi, Alex Midkiff, Dylon Lyons, and Nathan Mostoller, came in 11th at 8:32.93. Terrance Buckingham finished 19th in the 60 Meter Hurdles at 9.42 seconds.

Both teams tallied lots of top eight finishes at the SWIL Meet: The Indians earned three second-place finishes, two thirds, a fourth and fifth, two sixths, and four seventh and eighth finishes.

The Lady Indians took a second, three third and fourth-place finishes, a fifth, and two sixth-place results.

Finishing second, Michael Mercurio and Elizabeth Byington pole vaulted 11 feet and eight feet, six inches, respectively; Armond Williams high jumped six feet; Matthew Wilson tossed the shot put, 47 feet, three inches.

Mascoutah earned five combined third-place results: Emma Williams high jumped four feet, 10 inches; the 800 Sprint Medley Relay, Cameryn Hodges, Jocelyn Fritz, Jayda Williams, and Byington, went 1:59.74; the 4×400 Relay, Jaycie Anderson, Williams, Naya Busbea, and Anya Holloway, clocked a 4:22.06.

Continuing the thirds, Austin Heriford leaped 40 feet, 3.5 inches in the Triple Jump, and the 400 Meter Hurdle Shuttle, Williams, Christopher Reuting, Mercurio, and Jalen Barnes, earned a 1:11.42.

Finishing fourth, Olivia Lee pole vaulted seven feet, six inches; the 4×800 Relay, Anderson, Busbea, Kailee Chau, and Madeline Zurbrugg, tallied a 10:37.76; the 4×200 Relay, Holloway, Cameron Barnes, Hodges, Brianna Robinson, came in 1:50.49.

Elijah Manuel earned a fourth-place, five foot, six inch effort in the High Jump.

The 4×100 Relay, Robinson, Holloway, Ernestine Livingston, and Fritz finished fifth at 52.19 seconds, and Dominic Squires nabbed fifth in the Pole Vault at 10 feet, six inches.

The Lady Indians finished in sixth in two events: The 400 Meter Shuttle Hurdles, Williams, Eddriona Adams, Hailey Garcia, and Brooke Junker, recorded a 1:22.51, and the 4000 Meter Distance Medley Relay, Chau, Byington, Jenna Schanz, and Zurbrugg, ended in 14:29.12.

Evans in the Shot Put and the Boys’ 4000 Meter Distance Medley Relay, Kristian Knecht, Jordan Eddy, Jacob Cruickshank, and Sean Ede, also finished sixth at 43 feet, eight inches and 12:02.18.

The Indians earned four seventh place results: Aeneas Tibbs triple-jumped 38 feet, three inches; Brendan Jones fired the Discus, 116 feet, one inch; Williams recorded 45.16 seconds in the 300 Meter Hurdles; the 4×400 Relay, Avery Cozzi, Simeon Seaberry, Chase Hanson, and Jayden Neal, finished in 3:50.

The boys nabbed eighth in three relays and the 1600 Meter run: the 1600 Sprint Medley Relay, Neal, Jacob Bowers, Seaberry, and Eddy — 3:57.04; the 4×800 Relay, Knecht, Cozzi, Gabriel Encinas, and Noah Jensen — 9:14.75.

The 4×100 Relay, D’Vaunte McDonald, Donavan Green, Cody Thiel, and Kevin Brown — 47.02; Knecht finished 5:02.05 in the 1600 Meters.

This week: The Indians compete at the O’Fallon Relays, 4 p.m., Friday, March 29. On the same date and time, the Lady Indians battle at Belleville West.