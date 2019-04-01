

Eugene C. Munier, 78, of Mascoutah, IL born Aug. 5, 1940 in Belleville, IL died Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 at Memorial East Hospital in Shiloh, IL.

Eugene retired as the owner and operator of Gene’s Crankshaft in Mascoutah, IL. He was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, Automotive Engine Rebuilders Association (AERA) and a former member of the Mascoutah Moose. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and he was an avid hunter and enjoyed camping.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alphonse J. and Eleanor L., nee Neff, Munier.

He is survived by his wife, Maria, nee Link, Munier, whom he married in Belleville, IL on Mar. 3, 1962; three children, David Munier of Mascoutah, IL, Linda (Don) Wombacher of Mascoutah, IL, Jeffrey (April) Munier of Collierville, TN; nine grandchildren, Eric and Evan Munier, Kayla, Austin, and Kelsie Wombacher, Sydney, Maggie, Emily, and Bret Munier; two sisters, Clara Mae (Arthur) Wilhelm of Mascoutah, IL, Mary Ann (Kenneth) Joseph of Lebanon, IL; mother-in-law, Anna Hammel; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Josef Link and Eva (Larry) Kinzel..

Memorials may be made to Family Hospice or Holy Childhood Memorial Improvement Fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. A prayer service will be held 4 PM Thursday.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Friday, April 5, 2019 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL