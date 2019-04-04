Boys’ Track Runs Away With The O’Fallon Relays’ Title

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

Winning has almost become a habit for the MHS Boys’ Track Team. On Friday, March 30, the Indians defeated eight foes in capturing the Blue Division of the O’Fallon Relays.

Mascoutah out-pointed rivals Freeburg and Marion, 143-124-121. O’Fallon won the eight-team Gold Division, defeating Edwardsville and Belleville East, 141.5-122-104.

Including Frosh-Soph results, the Indians nabbed six first-place finishes, five seconds, four thirds, one fourth and fifth-place result, two sixths, and a seventh and two eighth-place outcomes.

Barry Evans took first in the Discus with a throw of 139 feet, 11 inches — right before the start of the track events.

Continuing his outstanding year of racing, Casmir Cozzi won the 3200 Meters, clocking a solid 10:03.64.

Casmir Cozzi also teamed up with Nathan Mostoller, Jordan Eddy, and Jacob Bowers to win the 4000 Meter Distance Medley Relay in 11:26.44.

Mascoutah took first in the 440 Meter Shuttle Hurdles, composed of Armond Williams, Christopher Reuting, Jalen Barnes, and Terrance Buckingham, in a time of 1:09.24.

Finishing first in two Frosh-Soph events: The 4×800 Relay, Kristian Knecht, Josh Copher, Noah Jensen, and Gabriel Encinas, recorded an 8:49.78. The 4×100 Relay, D’Vaunte McDonald, Chase Hanson, Kai Toolie, and Cedric Rhodes, ripped off a fast time of 45.0 seconds.

The Varsity 4×800 Relay, Avery Cozzi, Eddy, Dylan Lyons, and Mostoller, started Mascoutah second-place barrage at 8:49.78.

The Varsity 4×100 Relay, Steven Medina, Devin Wills, Buckingham, and Mykah Luster-Hutchinson, ran it in 45.45 seconds. Medina came back with a 12.07 effort in the 100 Meters.

The 1600 Meter Sprint Medley Relay and Frosh-Soph 4×200 Relay also nabbed seconds: Quentin Johnson, Kevin Brown, Simeon Seaberry, and Casmir Cozzi, tallied a 3:47.69, and McDonald, Hanson, Jayden Neal, and Rhodes went 1:39.3.

The Indians earned three third-place finishes in field events: Williams high jumped five feet, eight inches; Buckingham long jumped 19 feet, 10 inches; Matthew Wilson threw the shot put, 45 feet, 9.75 inches.

The Varsity 4×400 Relay, Luster-Hutchinson, Avery Cozzi, Seaberry, and Austin Heriford, also took third at 3:41.94.

The Frosh-Soph 4×400 Relay, Neal, Jacob Cruickshank, Hanson, and Shaun Kendrick,registered a fourth-place 3:53.69 result. Dominic Squires and Michael Mercurio went fifth and sixth in the Pole Vault with 10 foot, six inch results.

Williams and Reuting placed sixth and seventh In the 300 Meter Hurdles at 45.17 and 46.57 seconds.

Also scoring points with eighth place finishes Evans heaved the shot 41 feet, 4.75 inches, and Luster-Hutchinson ran the 100 Meters in 12.66.

Next up, the Indians compete at the Belleville West Invitational, 11 a.m., Saturday, April 6.