MHS Baseball Team Finds Different Ways To Win Last Week

Last week, the MHS Baseball team extended its record to 8-0, finding different ways to beat Okawville, Althoff, and Collinsville on its home field.

In the second inning against the Rockets, the Indians exploded for seven runs and cruised to a five-inning, 11-0 win, Monday, March 25.

Trailing Althoff 4-2, going into the bottom of the sixth inning, Mascoutah powered up with four-straight hits that ultimately yielded a 5-4 victory, Tuesday, March 26.

And in the bottom of the fifth, tied 1-1, the Indians clubbed the Kahoks for seven runs that provided the 8-3 triumph, Thursday, March 28. All seven came with two outs.

“The pitching in all three games was outstanding,” Mascoutah Coach Don Eddy said. “That was an exciting comeback victory against Althoff, and we had a solid win against Collinsville.

“It was sure nice to get seven runs with two outs. We had great consecutive at-bats.”

Maguire Meunier started the Indians’ seven-run, second-inning rally against Okawville with an RBI single. Sam Scott followed with a two-RBI double to right. And Jeff Getchell — the only one with two hits on the game — added an RBI single.

Mascoutah added one run in the third inning and three more in the fourth. Pitcher John Minor made his 2019 debut firing two innings, striking out six. Jakob Rhoderick recorded the win, hurling the final three. Rhoderick gave up one hit and struck out three.

Logan Bibb lashed an RBI single, scoring Cole Gober (double to left) that started the Indians’ huge, three-run sixth inning that took down the Crusaders. Meunier tied it, 4-4, with a single to left that scored Getchell, who had singled Gober to third.

The winning run came home on a Crusader throwing error that scored Bibb.

Bibb pitched the first five innings, blanking Althoff while giving up just four hits and one walk. He struck out seven.

Though Getchell yielded four runs in the top of the sixth inning, he officially nabbed the win. Jack Owens came on in the seventh inning and locked down the save.

The Indians took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning when Scott squibbed an infield hit, and a Crusader throwing error scored Owens and Logan Jung. Getchell and Scott led Mascoutah with two hits apiece.

Five Indians ripped RBIs with two outs in their seven-run, fifth-inning rampage against Collinsville that made it, 8-1. Gober started off the streak with a run-scoring single; Getchell gashed a two-RBI triple to right; Bibb brought home a run with a single to left.

Meunier continued his hot hitting with an RBI single to right, and Tyler Jowett smacked a run-scoring single down the leftfield line.

Gober gave Mascoutah a 1-0 lead in the third inning, when his single to right scored Scott, who had singled and waltzed into second base on the right fielders’ error.

Owens secured the victory over the Kahoks, giving up just one earned run in six innings of work. Owens also allowed six hits, a walk, while striking out three. Ryan Norwood fired a scoreless seventh inning, giving up two hits but getting a strikeout.

The undefeated Indians travel to Belleville West, Monday, April 1; host Alton Marquette and Carbondale, Wednesday, April 3, and Friday, April 5. All three games start at 4:30 p.m.