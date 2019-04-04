New Baden Moving Forward in Search for Police Chief

By Randy Pierce

Progress in the direction of finding a new police chief is being made by the village of New Baden which is seeking someone to fill a vacancy which is being created as a result of the forthcoming retirement of Scott Meinhardt.

Village Administrator Mike Hemmer announced, at the New Baden Village Board of Trustees meeting held on Monday evening, April 1, of this week that 16 people had applied for the chief of police position from throughout the United States, all of them very well qualified.

The list of candidates has been narrowed down to six who will be interviewed by Hemmer and Mayor Christy Picard with their intent being to select a final three or four to present to the village board’s public safety and personnel committees for consideration.

Those committees, chaired by Trustees Jordan Pettibone and Taylor Zurlienne, respectively, will then come up with a final recommendation for a new chief to be voted upon by the entire village board.

The village board of trustees will soon begin looking for someone to fill another major vacancy along with the police chief as Hemmer’s forthcoming resignation, effective in late May, was announced at Monday’s meeting.

Hemmer, appointed village administrator in early 2016 to succeed Lyndon Joost who left the position to take a similar one in Swansea, will be relocating to the Charleston – Dorchester County area of South Carolina to work in planning for a government unit there.

He told the board he has enjoyed his time in New Baden and was thanked for his dedicated service by Picard at Monday’s meeting.

Also at Monday evening’s New Baden Village Board of Trustees meeting, there was a brief discussion concerning a letter received from the Illinois Department of Transportation last Friday concerning the specifics of its plans to resurface Illinois Route 160 from Illinois Route 161 south to its intersection with Illinois Route 177.

This work, for which bids are expected to be let later this month and for which the projected completion is the end of August, will consist of milling existing pavement then using hot-mix asphalt to resurface it plus necessary shoulder improvements.

The estimate for the cost of this project is $1.5 million with the state handling all aspects of the plans, specifications, bidding process and inspections along with the entire expense and continued maintenance except for those portions of the road currently maintained by the Village of New Baden.

Hemmer advised the village board that during the summer months when the work on this improvement is taking place, it may cause some disruption and difficulty for motorists using Route 160.

Among the other items addressed by the village board at Monday’s meeting was the approval of four matters related to the forthcoming Sons of the American Legion June Jamboree including its parade set for Saturday, June 15, the issuance of a Class E special event liquor license for June 14 and 15, the placement of signs at the village park and the use of the park for the mud bog event.

Local resident Kara Tucker was appointed to fill a vacancy on the New Baden Park Board and the following were hired to be classified as part-time employees for the local emergency medical service: Medic Amanda Sutphin and Emergency Medical Technicians Kelly Claypool, Mike Markovich and Tabathia Stricklin, all effective when the new fiscal year begins on May 1.

The village board additionally approved the final payment of $20,606.22 to RP Coatings of Troy in Madison County, Illinois for its completion of the painting and repair of the 500,000-gallon ground water storage tank, the total project cost coming to $206,062.20.

As part of the confirmation that all of this storage tank work was completed satisfactorily, Hemmer noted that it appears the grass on the adjoining lot next to the storage tank is growing adequately and as expected.

A contract with the Clinton County Gateway Regional YMCA to operate the Legion Memorial Swimming Pool for the Village of New Baden during the forthcoming season was approved by the board of trustees with Hemmer explaining all of its provisions are the same as last year with the exception of the change from the YMCA at the east end of Belleville to the more local entity taking on this responsibility.