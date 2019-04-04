Soccer Team Rebounds To Beat Belton At College Showcase

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

Exhibiting better overall offense but losing 2-1 to Mater Dei at Mascoutah, last Wednesday, March 27, the MHS Girls’ Soccer team made sure that it didn’t happen again against Belton, Missouri, Saturday morning.

In a driving rain at 8 a.m., the Lady Indians controlled this action in this game, too, but this time, successfully recorded a 2-0 victory over Belton at the College Showcase — played at Lou Fusz Soccer Park in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

“It was nice to play well and get the win over Belton after several tough, recent losses,” Mascoutah Coach Nick Carr said. “Savannah Bland was named the Player of the Game.”

All the scoring between Mascoutah and Mater Dei came in the first half. Tied 1-1 at the 18-minute mark, Faith Rakers got control of the ball 25 yards out and hit a whirling shot for the Knights’ game winner.

Shannon Lampe got Mater Dei on the scoreboard, nine minutes in, as she received a corner kick near the goal and drilled it in.

Mascoutah struck five minutes later, as Sydney Etter on the left side lifted a pass to Ella Lowry on the right side, and Lowry fired the ball just inside the far post to make it, 1-1.

In the second half, the Lady Indians went to a more aggressive offensive formation and got off five good shot attempts, unfortunately, making none of them. Overall, they out-shot Mater Dei, 8-7.

The early start and poor conditions did not stop Mascoutah from beating Belton.

At 37 minutes, Savannah Bland corralled a corner kick from Bree West and blasted it in the goal for the game-winner.

Eight minutes into the second half, Etter gave Mascoutah an insurance goal. With the ball at midfield, Molly Cravens passed it to Etter, who had streaked down the right sideline, and Etter fired it in from 22 yards out.

Overall, the Lady Indians out-shot Belton, 7-5, with goalie Sydney Packler recording three saves in her second shutout of the season.

Mascoutah, 3-4-1, plays only once, this week — a tough one against Waterloo, 5:30 p.m., Thursday, April 4, at Mascoutah.